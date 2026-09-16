Out with Aircove, in with Fortify: everything to know about ExpressVPN's new router

ExpressVPN has replaced its Aircove router with Fortify, a faster Wi-Fi 6 model built on GL.iNet's Flint 2 platform

For $199.99, you get the Fortify router and 12 months of ExpressVPN's Advanced plan

Aircove and Aircove Go are retiring from sale, but existing owners keep support and qualify for a Fortify discount

ExpressVPN, regularly ranked among the best VPN providers, has announced Fortify, a new Wi-Fi 6 VPN router that takes over from its Aircove line and shifts the company's router-level protection onto hardware built by networking specialist GL.iNet.

The idea is a familiar division of labour: GL.iNet supplies the hardware, firmware, and router interface, while ExpressVPN brings the VPN service and privacy technology as part of what both companies describe as a longer-term partnership.

Zac Eller, GM of Global Partnerships at ExpressVPN, says that "together we can do more for customers than either of us would alone."

The launch also draws a line under Aircove. ExpressVPN is retiring both Aircove and the portable Aircove Go from sale, positioning Fortify as the upgrade path for anyone who wants router-level ExpressVPN on more capable hardware.

ExpressVPN — best for beginners

ExpressVPN is the easiest VPN to use on our list, making it a great option for anyone slightly less tech-savvy — even better when it comes already installed in your router. It’s also one of the most secure VPN we’ve tested, with good features to keep you safe online and great speeds. As with most VPNs, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN Fortify: a big step up from Aircove

Fortify is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 router, a clear jump from Aircove's AX1800 rating. It uses a 4x4 MU-MIMO layout, up from 2x2, and tops out at 1148 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 4804 Mbps on 5GHz.

Inside sits a quad-core 2.0GHz processor with 1GB of DDR4 memory and 8GB of eMMC storage, alongside two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and four Gigabit LAN ports for multi-gig home setups.

For VPN users, speed is the real draw. ExpressVPN says Fortify handles VPN throughput of up to 900 Mbps on WireGuard, compared with up to 330 Mbps on Aircove, and supports as many as 86 devices at once.

(Image credit: Future)

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How Fortify works, and what's included

As with Aircove, Fortify runs the VPN at the router level, so every supported device on the network can be routed through ExpressVPN, including smart TVs, game consoles, security cameras, and other gadgets that cannot install a VPN app of their own.

The connection uses the WireGuard protocol at launch and is configured through GL.iNet's router interface, which retains the platform's networking tools such as Multi-WAN failover, Smart Queue Management, and AdGuard Home for network-wide ad and tracker blocking.

Fortify ships with 12 months of ExpressVPN's Advanced plan (a value of $119.95) for both new and returning users. That covers the VPN through the router as well as ExpressVPN's apps on personal devices. It also bundles extras including the ExpressKeys password manager, ad and tracker blocking, ExpressMailGuard, and more.

On trust, ExpressVPN points to its no-logs policy and RAM-only TrustedServer infrastructure, independently audited by firms including PwC, Cure53 and KPMG. Aircove also passed a Cure53 security audit at launch.

Fortify goes on sale from GL.iNet's website on September 16 at an MSRP of $199.99.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

What Aircove owners need to know

ExpressVPN's router journey began in 2016 with dedicated router firmware, followed by the first Aircove in 2022 and the portable Aircove Go in 2024. Both are now being retired, and ExpressVPN will not produce any more units.

If you already own one, there's nothing to do right now. Existing routers keep working, and ExpressVPN says critical security updates and customer support will continue through 2027 for Aircove and through 2028 for Aircove Go.

There's also an incentive to upgrade: existing Aircove and Aircove Go owners qualify for 20% off Fortify. To claim it, contact ExpressVPN Customer Support to confirm ownership and receive a discount code.

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