Beyond security software: say hello to the first ExpressVPN router

One of the best VPN services around, ExpressVPN has just launched its first hardware product.

Combining the security and simplicity of its premium software into a speedy built-in VPN router, ExpressVPN Aircove seeks to reinvent how digital home protection should be done.

Available for US customers only presently, Aircove is now on sale on Amazon at a special launch price of $169. (opens in new tab) The offer is set to expire once the stock ends. After that, you will be charged the regular fee of $189.90.

Wi-Fi 6 VPN router for better performance

With households connecting more and more devices to their home Wi-Fi network - latest data shows that an average US home now has at least 25 devices connected (opens in new tab) - VPN routers are increasing in popularity lately.

However, installing a VPN on a router is often a daunting task.

"That’s why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member,” said ExpressVPN vice president Harold Li.

What's more, contrary to other VPN routers currently on the market, ExpressVPN Aircove is the first to be powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology. This means that the router can deliver faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. Depending on your broadband, you should be able to see speed peaks up to 1,200 Mbps.

Aircove can cover houses up to 1,600 square feet without any limits on the simultaneous devices you can protect with a single subscription.

In terms of security, cybersecurity firm Cure53 already conducted an independent audit resulting in "a positive impression, indicating that security was a high priority during development and a substantial aspect of the software’s life cycle.”

Aircove also boasts an auto-update feature so that your data will be secured with the improved version of its VPN software at all times. You don't need to share your password with anyone, either. Your visitors will simply scan the QR code on the back to connect.

A piece of tech that wants to represent a deep integration between infrastructure, software and hardware. The Express team assured TechRadar Pro that Aircove is just the first product in this direction.

How to use ExpressVPN Aircove

As mentioned before, ExpressVPN Aircove is characterized by the notorious provider's customer-friendly look. And, you can also easily protect those devices that don't naturally support a VPN software - like most of the best smart TV around.

Likewise, all ExpressVPN apps, also its VPN router is really easy to set up. You just need to have an active ExpressVPN subscription and follow these simple steps:

Plug in the router on the wall; Connect your Aircove with your modem or existing router with the Ethernet cable provided; Connect your devices to the Wi-Fi, simply scanning the QR code on the back or typing the network's password; Head on expressvpnrouter.com (opens in new tab) and follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the setup.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Another improved feature - very popular amongst ExpressVPN router users - is its Device Group option. This permits to easily divide all of your connected devices into up to five different groups, each with its own VPN location.

This opens up to an array of possibilities.

Do you need a specific location when working? Simply customize your 'Work Group' as needed. Or, you might want to activate MediaStreamer on just your TV and gaming console to boost your streaming experience even further.

You can also turn off ExpressVPN on selected devices, or completely block the internet on your children's tablet for a specific set of time.

"We’re excited to provide users with another way to leverage the best of ExpressVPN for their entire home,” concluded ExpressVPN vice president Harold Li.