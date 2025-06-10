Netgear’s Exium acquisition targets SMEs with powerful all-in-one security

Traditional VPNs may vanish as Netgear pushes SASE into its next-gen business offering

Netgear’s hardware gets smarter, bundling security directly into routers for out-of-the-box protection

Netgear has entered the business cybersecurity market by acquiring Exium, a company specializing in secure cloud-based networking.

The company says the move is part of Netgear’s long-term strategy to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with simplified, high-performance connectivity solutions.

By integrating Exium’s technology into its portfolio, Netgear aims to go beyond traditional VPNs and deliver a modern Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework that addresses both networking and security needs.

Making enterprise-grade security manageable for small IT teams

With this step, the company believes it can offer not only a strong business VPN alternative but also a comprehensive, user-friendly platform.

The integration of Exium’s platform will enable Netgear to develop an all-in-one system that combines wired and wireless networking with built-in security features.

“AI has changed the threat landscape for small and medium enterprises as well as larger businesses, but the solutions for SMEs are often too difficult to implement or need to be cobbled onto the network and managed separately,” said Pramod Badjate, President and GM of Netgear for Business.

“By offering the Exium SASE solution with the goal of integrating it into our Insight cloud management platform, we’ll be able to bring our customers a seamless, single-pane-of-glass solution that is easily deployed and managed by small IT teams or MSPs.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The acquisition also sets the stage for improved hardware that supports advanced security functions right out of the box.

With its sights set on becoming a top provider of VPN routers for business users, Netgear now aims to deliver networking devices that are secure by design.

The company’s established expertise in wireless hardware, combined with Exium’s cybersecurity layer, means SMEs could soon benefit from ready-to-use routers and switches offering both performance and protection.

At the core of Exium’s platform is a zero-trust architecture, which aligns with Netgear’s plan to deliver a leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution for its customer base.

“Exium was built from the ground up as a cybersecurity solution to help protect small and medium enterprises that lack a comprehensive solution for combatting cybersecurity threats,” said Farooq Khan, CEO of Exium.

“We share a similar vision with Netgear and are excited to be joining the team to build a fully integrated network and security solution specially tailored to serve the needs of these customers.”