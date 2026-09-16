Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says the SaaSpocalypse is 'crazy nonsense' - and Jensen Huang agrees with him

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls the SaaSpocalypse "crazy nonsense"

Instead, he predicts a new kind of software interface will make all the difference

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agrees, saying the end of software isn't nigh

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has hit out at reports AI technology will lead to a "SaaSpocalypse", saying traditional software still has life in it yet.

Speaking at the opening keynote of Dreamforce 2026, Benioff said the talk of a SaaSpocalypse over the last six months was "crazy nonsense".

Instead, Benioff said the market trends would actually bring in a new age of software - one where AI would be playing a key role.

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A new kind of interface

"Hasn't it been wild?" Benioff asked the Dreamforce crowd.

"But I think we realized that SaaSpocalypse - it's not about the end of software, but it may be about the end of software that makes humans do all the work."

Namely, this refers to AIforce, the company's new realization of the software interface, to reflect the needs of the AI age.

Benioff noted that over the past few decades, users have gone from Command Line interfaces to GUI, from web to mobile - and now, with AI assuming a much greater role in the world of work, there's a need for a new kind of interface.

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AIforce looks to address this by enabling agents anywhere to reason and take action across all the data, workflows, and logic inside Salesforce, hopefully unlocking whole new ways of working for customers everywhere.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Benioff wasn't alone in his belief that this isn't the end of software - later in his keynote, he welcomed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage.

This was primarily to discuss Salesforce's new Koa CRM, developed alongside Nvidia, but the talk took a bit of a manic turn, as the two billionaires instead decided to pace about the theatre and have a discussion about the wider technology industry.

"Don't give up on the technology," Huang said, "You've heard me say it - I was the first CEO to come out not in the software industry to say the end of software is nonsense."

"(Instead) This is going to be a layer on top of sotware, this new layer is gojng to be agentic, and it's going to make the software so much better."

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