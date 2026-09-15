'We're going through a new industrial revolution': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei share differing views on AI at Dreamforce 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei discuss AI at Dreamforce 2026

Amodei says the pace of progress had surprised Anthropic

Huang calls for greater safety, but hails the advantages AI can bring

Some of the world's leading AI minds have shared their opinions on the future of the technology, revealing some intriguinly diverging viewpoints.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei were both guest appearances during the opening keynote of Dreamforce 2026, where they were both quizzed by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on their opinions and views on the future of the technology.

The pair had some interestingly differing viewpoints, showing the trouble facing not just internal and external stakeholders, but also lawmakers and regulators.

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Jensen vs Dario?

First up was Amodei, whose Claude platform has become increasingly partnered with Salesforce in recent months, culminating in the recent launch of Claudeforce.

Asked by Benioff about the state of the AI market right now, Amodei likened it to the motor industry, where safety records can be conflated, but companies can learn from each other - and he also seems keen to open things up internationally to set standards.

“I think that’s the way to lead the industry forward, to set an example, to say that everyone can always be better,” he pointed out.

Benioff also asked Amodei about the biggest surprises has had while developing his technology over the last decade.

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The Anthropic head replied the "pace of the progress" - not just in the development of AI technology, but the economic impact of it too - noting his company didn't appreciate how quickly certain companies would grow and become central to everyday life.

Finally, Benioff asked what actions Amodei would like the public to take when using AI.

Amodei replied that even if development of AI technology was frozen right now, we'd only be using maybe 5-10% of the possible value we could get.

Making use of all the information with platforms such as Claude could open up new areas of business - "there's so much diffusion left," Amodei says.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Huang was much more positive in his appearance, leading Benioff in a walkabout around the keynote theatre as the pair discussed AI.

"We're going through a new industrial revolution," Huang pointed out,

However he did urge caution in some areas, particularly around safety.

“Safety is paramount in a lot of ways. It’s job one,” Huang said. “However, safety is an engineering problem.”

Speed and safety are not mutually exclusive, Huang noted, pointing out that companies should pace themselves until they are sure they are releasing something that the market will appreciate.

“It’s a false choice,” Huang told Benioff. “You could definitely have both at the same time.”

When it comes to model protections, Huang said that companies should, “run as fast as you can...but if you feel at any given point in time the company’s out of control or the product’s not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right.”

Wrapping up, Benioff asked Huang about his vision for the next few years - and what he wants to see from Salesforce.

Huang says he wants to "Agentforce every company", outlining an aim of "really deploying AI".

"You don't want to be left behind, this is too important of a technology revolution," Huang noted, "if it doesn't work for you straight away, don't give up on it."

"The most important thing - don't get left behind...the sky's the limit for us."

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