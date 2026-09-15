First ever battle between two autonomous naval drones 'won' by Ukraine thanks to a salvo from a remote weapon turret

Ukraine’s navy has claimed victory over a Russian drone boat in the first recorded seaborne drone battle

The exchange took place in the Black Sea

Russia has yet to confirm that its craft was sunk by the Ukrainian Sargan-3000 closed

An unmanned Ukrainian naval vessel has destroyed a Russian drone boat in what is thought to be the first military exchange of its kind. The uncrewed vessels encountered each other in the Black Sea, with the Ukrainian Sargan-3000 destroying the enemy craft using its Protector RWS turret.

While described as a first, the claim has not yet been independently verified. Ukraine has not confirmed the date, time, or location of the engagement. In addition, Russia has so far declined to confirm whether the exchange took place, or that it lost a vessel.

The news, however, follows an increase in seaborne drone activity by Ukraine, and comes just a few months after launching the Sargan-3000 into service.

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What is a Sargan-3000?

Introduced into active service in April 2026, the Sargan-3000 was described as a “multi-purpose platform” which suggests the craft can be easily modified to house weapons, sensors. The term typically indicates a design that can house mission-specific modules, and the Sargan-3000 seems to have been involved in a wide variety of missions since its commissioning.

Ukraine has expanded maritime drone operations within the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov during 2026, with 105 Russian vessels known to have been attacked in the Sea of Azov. The Sargan-3000 has been described as “highly maneuverable”, but its physical characteristics are currently unknown.

We do know, however, that it can carry a Protector RWS, itself a modular system capable of mounting various weapons systems: machine guns, grenade launchers, and anti-tank missiles.

A remote-controlled 12.7mm machine gun turret (possibly an M2 Browning, or an NSV) was used in the encounter with the Russian vessel.

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Drone engagements

Ukraine has other unmanned sea vessels at its disposal. While the Sargan-3000 is under the Ukrainian navy, a craft called Sea Baby is used by the Security Service of Ukraine. This 6 meter long boat is believed to have a 1,000 km range, and can carry a payload of around 850 kg. It is believed to be used primarily against moored (anchored) targets, which suggests it can be deployed pretty quickly.

The Magura V5, meanwhile, is under the Defence Intelligence group. This is a shorter craft with a lighter payload and cannot manage the same range as the Sea Baby, but has a similar role.

In the most recent incident, we’re told that the Russian vessel was identified by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate, clearing the Ukrainian Navy unmanned craft to engage with the enemy. An earlier incident, in July 2026, featured a similar Ukrainian vessel remotely sink a Russian craft in the Black Sea.

Taking place off Gelendzhik, the Russian border patrol ship PSKR Izumrud was a casualty of an overall strategy that has seen Ukraine force Russia’s Black Sea Fleet into retreating from Crimea.

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