12 early Prime Day deals under $50 you can get right now that actually improve your setup
Amazon's launched an early sale ahead of Prime Day on October 6-7. Here's the affordable work gear I recommend
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on October 6-7, but already there are some big savings to be had with the site launching its Early Prime Day deals for Prime members (sign up here). And, as a dedicated remote worker, I've gone through everything currently on sale to find the 12 best Early Prime Day home office deals under $50.
I've included a range of gear for professionals here, like Logitech's excellent Brio 101 webcam and silent wireless mouse (perfect for shared workspaces). But there's also ergonomic essentials like neck massager and an anti-fatigue mat for under your desk. Exactly the sort of sub-$50 gadgets you need to survive the workday.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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