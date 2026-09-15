Amazon Prime Day kicks off on October 6-7, but already there are some big savings to be had with the site launching its Early Prime Day deals for Prime members (sign up here). And, as a dedicated remote worker, I've gone through everything currently on sale to find the 12 best Early Prime Day home office deals under $50.

I've included a range of gear for professionals here, like Logitech's excellent Brio 101 webcam and silent wireless mouse (perfect for shared workspaces). But there's also ergonomic essentials like neck massager and an anti-fatigue mat for under your desk. Exactly the sort of sub-$50 gadgets you need to survive the workday.