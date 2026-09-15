It's back. Amazon has confirmed the dates for its October Prime Day sale, taking place on October 7 and 8. The 48-hour event, exclusive to Prime members, kicks off the Black Friday shopping season as retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy launch competing sales.



• Shop Amazon's full early Prime Day sale



In typical Amazon fashion, along with the Prime Day announcement, the retailer has also released early deals that you can shop for right now. As TechRadar's deals editor, and having covered Prime Day for nine years, I've hand-picked today's 15 best offers worth buying.



The retailer's early Prime Day deals include record-low prices on tech gadgets like TVs, headphones, and smartwatches, from brands like LG, Apple, and Garmin. You can also find deals on appliances, including vacuums and coffee makers, plus massive discounts on Amazon's own smart home devices, with prices starting at just $17.99.



Shop my full list below, and while Amazon's official October Prime Day sale requires a Prime membership, today's early deals are for everyone.

Amazon's 15 best early Prime Day deals

Save 64% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $17.99 when you apply code 4KSAVEFTV at checkout. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% JBL Tune 530BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: was $59.95 now $39.95 at Amazon The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $39.95. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge and add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes with USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. It's an excellent buy if you're looking for long-lasting wireless headphones to take with you on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $129.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $84.99 — a record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for essentials like web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Amazon The top-rated Garmin Vívoactive 6 features an AMOLED touchscreen, all-day health monitoring, fitness features, advanced sleep coaching, music, and more. Today's early Prime Day deal is a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Dreo Tower Fan: was $79.99 now $64.94 at Amazon Need a new fan? Look no further. This top-rated tower fan from Dreo has a bladeless design for low-noise operation, multiple modes (including a nighttime timeout setting), and a remote control - so I don't even have to get up off the couch to turn up the cooling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro Personal Blender: was $109.99 now $79.98 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $80. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. The Ninja Pro features two Auto-iQ preset programs that are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice﻿﻿ , and the included 24-oz cups are perfect to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Ninja Fresh Brew Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon If you're looking for an early Prime Day deal on a quality coffee maker, this Ninja Fresh Brew model is a fantastic option at $69.99. The 12-cup glass carafe allows you to brew small or large batches of coffee, and there's a 24-hour programmable delay, so you can wake up to hot coffee. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Max model for $109.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Amazon 50-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was $469.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This early Prime Day discount brings the 50-inch model to $249.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼