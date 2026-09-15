NBA star Shaquille O'Neal teams up with NordVPN to slam dunk online threats

NordVPN partners with Shaquille O'Neal to raise digital security awareness

It highlights NordVPN's evolution to a full, all-in security suite

Live launch event headlining O'Neal to take place in NYC this fall

NordVPN has officially drafted one of the biggest names in sports history to help internet users defend against an ever-growing wave of digital threats. Today, the provider announced a global partnership with NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, and broadcaster Shaquille O'Neal.

The collaboration, operating under the slogan "Go big on your online protection," aims to educate everyday users about the importance of digital security. It also serves as a major marketing push for NordVPN as it continues to evolve its brand from a standalone VPN tool into an all-in-one, comprehensive cybersecurity suite.

If you're currently in the market for the best VPN, you've likely noticed that top-tier providers are increasingly bundling extra security features into their apps. NordVPN has been leading this charge, and enlisting a globally recognized powerhouse like O'Neal is a clear signal that the company wants to make advanced cybersecurity accessible to the masses.

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A slam dunk for cybersecurity awareness

Despite our daily reliance on the internet, many people still find digital security intimidating. O'Neal isn't just a 15-time NBA All-Star; his post-playing career as a highly successful investor, entrepreneur, and even touring DJ has solidified him as a universally recognized global brand.

This mass appeal is exactly what NordVPN is banking on to reach audiences who normally wouldn't pay attention to cybersecurity software.

"I only work with people and brands I believe in, and NordVPN is serious about helping people stay protected online," said Shaquille O'Neal, the new NordVPN ambassador.

Shaquille O'Neal x NordVPN: powerful protection you can trust - YouTube Watch On

"Everybody is online every day, but a lot of people still think cybersecurity is too complicated or that it doesn’t apply to them. NordVPN makes it easier to understand, and I can help make sure people pay attention. We are a strong team," added O'Neal.

For O'Neal, the transition from dominating the paint to defending against online scammers is all about vigilance. "I tell my family the same thing I tell everybody: don't make it easy for the bad guys. Scams are getting harder to spot, so you have to stay alert and think before you click."

(Image credit: Future)

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Beyond the VPN: NordVPN's all-in-one evolution

While O'Neal is the face of the new campaign, the real MVP of the provider's recent pivot is its next-generation antivirus. Built directly into the NordVPN's app, the tool is designed to stop malware, trackers, and phishing attempts before they can even reach a user's device.

The scale of these everyday threats is staggering. According to NordVPN's telemetry, its next-gen antivirus scans roughly 12 million unique URLs every day, successfully blocking an average of 130,000 malicious pages. In the first half of 2026 alone, the company claims to have blocked nearly 5 million malware attempts in the US.

We've seen the efficacy of these tools firsthand. In recent independent testing, NordVPN's next-gen antivirus (previously known as Threat Protection suite) initially blocked 94% of phishing sites, a figure that later jumped to 96% in subsequent assessments.

"NordVPN is no longer just a VPN, and this partnership makes that clear," said Toma Sabaliauskienė, CMO at NordVPN, adding that Shaq was the obvious fit to help spread the message.

"He brings a unique blend of strength, trust, and relatable humor to the table, supporting the idea that world-class cybersecurity doesn't have to be intimidating," Sabaliauskienė added.

The Shaq partnership is slated to last for more than a year and will feature a live event in New York City later this fall.

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