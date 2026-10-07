You need far more than a VPN to protect your data online. Password managers, antivirus software, and secure cloud storage are also key to ensuring your personal data doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

Unfortunately, many of the best VPNs only offer a couple of these necessities, while those that do them all, like NordVPN, charge a lot for the additional access. Luckily, TechRadar's exclusive deal with Norton VPN solves this.

A Norton VPN Plus plan starts from $3.49 per month — the same price you'd pay for basic NordVPN access. But with Norton, you get its antivirus, password management, dark web monitoring, and 10GB of cloud storage included alongside the VPN.

Exclusive for TechRadar readers Norton VPN: Exclusive pricing on limited-time two-year plans



Norton VPN is the best-value way to get all the tools you need to secure your personal data online. With a Plus plan, you get: 📱 10 device connections

💽 Real-time protection against phishing and ransomware

🔒 Password management

👤 Dark web alerts

🦠 Antivirus with 100% protection promise

💾 10GB of secure cloud backup



Norton VPN is also among the most-improved VPNs in 2026. It's constantly improving its connection speeds and has proven to be one of the best streaming VPNs available. This means you can get more than just security for your money. All Norton VPN plans also come with a 60-day money-back guarantee.



The only VPN that rivals Norton for value right now is Surfshark. However, at $2.79 per month, a Surfshark One plan doesn't include password management and secure storage like Norton does.

What's more, Norton VPN is one of the fastest-evolving VPNs on the market today. Twelve months ago, it offered only 5 device connections, had several bugs on iOS, and only included a few additional features. Now, you get a full security suite for less than $3.50 per month, and we expect the improvements to keep coming.

That means by signing up now, you could pay $3.49/month for a VPN that looks and feels even better by the time your plan ends. Plus, it'll likely still be cheaper than NordVPN.

If you're unsure, Norton VPN also comes with the benefit of a huge 60-day money-back guarantee. That means you have the best part of two months to decide if you're entirely happy, and if not, you can get your money back, risk-free.