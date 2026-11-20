CyberGhost has launched its Black Friday sale, dropping the VPN provider's price below the magic $2-mark for first time in months, but it's not necessarily the deal I'd pick if I wanted a cheap VPN right now.

The discount takes the 28-month plan down to $1.99 per month from the previous price of $2.19 but, at the time of writing, I'm keener on the Black Friday VPN deal from Private Internet Access (PIA).

PIA is cheaper at the current price of $1.89 per month and I rate it as a better VPN than CyberGhost. PIA is currently a better streaming VPN and, more importantly, offers unlimited simultaneous connections, compared to CyberGhost's seven-device limit.

Where CyberGhost does excel, though, is in speed. It achieved over triple PIA's WireGuard download rate in TechRadar's most tests. It's also far easier to use if you're a beginner looking for your first VPN over Black Friday.

$2 VPN deal CyberGhost: a top budget choice for beginners

Was: $2.19/month ($61.32)

Now: $1.99 per month ($55.72)

CyberGhost is a reliable VPN with incredibly fast speeds, a great selection of server locations, and strong privacy credentials. If you can handle connecting only 7 devices at a time, you'll rarely struggle for a stable connection, and its apps will offer a simple enough experience for beginners and pros alike. Try it risk-free with its 45-day money-back guarantee.

All the same, this isn't actually the best price I've seen for CyberGhost this year with its drop to $1.75/month in April.

What's more, PIA is arguably a better pick than CyberGhost for those looking for a torrenting VPN.

And, if you're focused on savings, there are two other VPNs to consider.

FastestVPN is offering an exclusive lifetime VPN deal right now. It's $27 and includes a lifetime of password management too. The compromise here is that it's a far worse performer compared to either PIA or CyberGhost.

PrivadoVPN is the cheapest VPN I'd recommend. It's $30 for 27 months of protection, offers 10 device connections, and is as fast as CyberGhost according to our latest tests.

It's also a better streaming VPN and is equally good for beginners. But it falls short in customisation options, so more adept VPN users may feel restricted in comparison.

Either way, PIA has joined ExpressVPN in improving its Black Friday VPN deal this week.

If you're looking to save as much as possible, it'd be wise to follow our Black Friday VPN deals guide in case any other VPNs follow suit.