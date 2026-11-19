Have you been holding out for a cheap Paramount+ Black Friday streaming deal? Well, I have good news! Now's the time to pull the trigger because you can get two months of Paramount+ for as low as $2.99.

That works out to be less than $1.50 a month, which is a bargain price for what would normally cost $13.99 for the ad-free 'Premium' plan. You can also get that same cheap price for its 'Essential' tier, but why would you do that when you can also watch in 4K and Dolby Vision?

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

This offer starts today (November 19, 2026) and will expire on November 30, 2026 before midnight, when it will automatically convert to the full price of the plan you choose. And looking at the upcoming slate, I wouldn't wait to snap this up (more on that below).

Today's best Paramount+ deal

Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ For a limited-time, new and eligible subscribers can get any Paramount+ plan for less than $1.50 a month for two months. This is one of the best Black Friday streaming deals for getting a cheap subscription to catch up on all the best Paramount+ shows and movies you might've missed throughout the year. Just make sure to grab the discount before it expires on November 30.

If you're considering what you would watch with this cheap Paramount+ Black Friday deal, then let me remind you of the classics. You'll be able to watch most movies made by the iconic Paramount Pictures studio, including old favorites like Titanic, Ghost, and Forrest Gump, alongside its new December slate of films, which has holiday favorites like It’s a Wonderful Life.

Of course, hit TV series like the Yellowstone spinoffs (not Yellowstone itself though) Marshals, 1883 and 1923 are all available, as well as other exclusives like Mobland, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, and (the final season of) Yellowjackets.

As the home of CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, the Smithsonian Channel, and more, you'll also be able to watch a live stream of your local CBS station as well as live news and sports.

That'll come in handy on Thanksgiving day when the NFL airs the Bears vs Lions game on CBS. In fact, with a two month subscription, you'll be able to watch the rest of the season all the way through to January 10 — and catch some of the playoffs when they kick-off on January 16.

With a Paramount+ Black Friday streaming deal this low and a slate this stacked, there's no better time to subscribe. Just remember, the deal ends November 30, so don't wait.

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