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Black Friday deals 2026 — I've found the 25+ best discounts on laptops, TVs, appliances, headphones, and more from leading retailers
Best Buy, Walmart, and others have great early sales today
We're just under one week away from the big day itself, but there are already thousands of Black Friday deals available at leading retailers today. In fact, the big names like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have excellent early-bird promotions across a wide range of products. That includes TVs, laptops, headphones, and many other models that we review day in and day out here at TechRadar.
This page is our daily hub for all the best recommendations. Our team of experts has been busy picking out the biggest discounts, and you can see today's list just below. That includes Apple devices, Samsung smartphones, LG OLED TVs, and even cheap kitchen appliances. Alongside options from the big names, we've also included great options from more specialist retailers like the official Dell and Lenovo stores.
Note that the early Black Friday deals are developing rapidly now. We're keeping an eye on all the latest news and are refreshing this page constantly with updates. At the bottom of the page, you'll find highlighted deals, more contextual information, and any useful buying tips that we can think of. New deals are appearing all the time, so even if today's selection doesn't quite hit the mark, I'd recommend checking in regularly for more updates.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
My top 25 early Black Friday deals
You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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We saw Apple's AirPods Pro 3 drop to $10 lower than this during June's Prime Day, but $179.99 is still an awesome deal on Apple's newest premium buds feature. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too.
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An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy.
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Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Apple's base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $399.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store.
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Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
You don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited to taste the Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it. Proton VPN Plus is the companies paid VPN plan which brings access to a worldwide server network and some of the most solid VPN privacy you'll find anywhere.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This Lenovo Legion 5 gets my personal recommendation as the best gaming laptop deal in the official retailer's sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. While expensive, I still think this one is well worth the money.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion.
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A decent TV doesn't have to cost the earth, and this deal on the Roku Class Plus Series at Best Buy today proves it. The retailer's early seasonal discount knocks this 65-inch variant of the brand's TV down to a compelling sub-$500 price. That's impressive, considering this affordable 4K TV still offers a premium QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.
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Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Dell 16 Laptop is a more performance-oriented model that packs in a decent array of components for a more competitive price. Build-wise, this model doesn't quite have the same bells and whistles as some of the higher-end options at Dell, but it's a solidly built laptop that's perfect for all types of use. This particular configuration features a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a decent level of performance with even demanding applications.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Effective home security for cheap
It wouldn't be a Black Friday sale without cheap Amazon devices, and would you look at that, there's already some on offer at the mega-retailer for up to 55% off. The best deal so far has to be this record-low price for the new version of the Blink Battery Doorbell, which is a very low-cost way to add some smart features and extra security to your front door.
Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was
$79.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
The iPhone Duo has great deals today... if you can wait
If you're willing to face hefty backorders (up until January, in some cases), then you can find some seriously good options for the iPhone Duo at major carriers this week. T-Mobile is including the device with one of its higher-end plans, Verizon is throwing in a free pair of AirPods and a cheap plan, whereas AT&T is offering one of the best trade-in rebates on the market currently. All very strong options... if you can face the wait.
iPhone Duo: included with 7 picks, or up to $1,200 off at at T-Mobile
iPhone Duo: phone and plan for
$105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon
iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T
The LG C6 OLED TV is worth every penny
When we crowned the LG C6 as our TV of the year, it was inevitable that we'd be on the hunt for good deals on it for Black Friday. What is a surprise, though, is that its 65-inch version is already available for a record-low price at Amazon. It's proof that waiting for Black Friday is generally the best move if you want to make a big purchase like this — especially if it's a five-star-rated OLED TV.
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon
Welcome to another day of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Welcome to another day of Black Friday coverage here at TechRadar. Stay tuned for some highlight deals from our team of experts, plus a few useful tidbits for your early shopping.
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