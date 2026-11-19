Get notified of updates

A top Shark vacuum I can't recommend enough (Image credit: Shark) Here's a recommendation from my colleague James: "I swear I keep going on about these Shark vacuums every Black Friday, but I still feel it was genuinely one of the best things I bought in previous events. It's still going strong after about five years, and it has massively helped save time with regular vacuuming around the house, especially because of the handy anti-hair-wrap brush roll, powerful suction, and decent battery life. We scored it 4.5/5 in our review, too." Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys

A Black Friday favourite… (Image credit: Future) Hello, Marc back to take over duties for the evening. Does anyone, anywhere, ever buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick outside of Prime Day or Black Friday? Probably yes, but my advice would always be to wait for those events (or other Amazon sales), because the price always drops massively. This Black Friday is no different, with the latest Fire TV Stick 4K — which only came out in September — already down by 54% to a bargain £31.99. For that, you get a swish new remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon

The vinyl countdown (Image credit: Costway) Shout out to any Europe fans who saw what I did there… Anyway, quick PSA: vinyl is not a durable format — you need to store it properly and treat it with care. That's why I love this compact little record player stand: yes, it's small, but you get four vinyl storage cubby-holes — because we never ever stack records flat like coasters, one on top of the other — and it gives your turntable what it needs. And in case you're new to this (that's OK, we're all here to learn) what a turntable requires is its own dedicated, low resonance stand. Vibrations are the enemy of analogue audio and your turntable's delicate needle tracking through its ever decreasing circle, you see. Don't be putting your plate-spinner on the coffee table upon which you regularly eat toast and then expect smooth playback, OK? Also, this chic-looking vinyl stand is 15% off, which is a tidy little saving. Costway Record Player Stand: was £64.95 now £55.19 at Amazon Oh, this may also be my 'vinyl' post of the day (sorry) as I hand back over to a responsible adult, but catch you later deals lovers — and remember, always enjoy the music!

The darling buds of Black Friday (Image credit: Future) What if you want earbuds? I've got you too — and although they're more expensive, I have to tell you they're so worth it. I tested them, I've written odes to them and now, I need you to know about them. Technics makes one of the only pairs of earbuds that will allow you to connect to three devices simultaneously. And these are my daily-use buds, so believe me when I tell you that I cannot go back to two now — not when the Technics EAH-AZ100 will stay hooked up to my iPhone, my MacBook and my tablet without bumping me off one. Also, the call-handling is excellent thanks to Sidetone, a great little feature that amplifies your voice just a little, so you can hear yourself and won't shout in calls (or on the bus, say). The fit is sublime, the audio is detailed and divine and the build-quality is incredibly premium. Honestly, I have been recommending them at full price, but they're an excellent buy at this lowest-seen price. Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

You can can-can! (Image credit: Future) They say write about what you know, and since my encyclopaedic knowledge of ballet, contemporary dance and musical theatre is perhaps irrelevant right now, I need to tell you about my deep, deep love for these inexpensive CMF by Nothing headphones (or 'cans' as we say in the business). I reviewed them at their full RRP of £79 and said — in my actual header — that "CMF Headphone Pro could easily cost twice as much". And now, they're actually 38% cheaper! There's ANC, great on-ear controls, a whacking great battery life and full-throttle, zealous audio. This is easily my cheap headphones deal of Black Friday (and I test headphones for a living now — you know, since my body won't let me dance like it did in my 20s… or even my 30s… *sigh*). CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon

Welcome to my turntable TED talk (Image credit: Future) Howdy! I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor Becky, just clocking on for an hour or so (until my boss comes back from "other work") and while I'm on the mic, you'll be getting some top hi-fi and headphone savings. So strap in! First up, let's talk turkey turntables. This excellent Bluetooth-enabled Sony deck had big shoes to fill when it landed earlier this year, and it only went and filled them. It reviewed beautifully, as did the powered speakers I'm pairing it with — that's right, no separate amp stack needed here. Just hook 'em up and get to spinning. Or simply snap up the turntable and use your Bluetooth speakers at home, if you're fine with Bluetooth audio. Two products + two discounts = a complete cheap vinyl system. That's what I bring to the table. This is the first time I've seen either product discounted too, and won't they both look delightful in your budget-savvy, hi-fi happy home? (No, you cannot have the cat. She is not for sale and anyway, she has very specific music tastes…) Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £291 at Amazon Edifier MR5 (3-Way Active Speakers): was £279.99 now £189.99 at Amazon

Shoot for the stars (Image credit: ZWO/Seestar) Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit. I've owned and tested several of these brilliant devices, such as the Seestar S30 Pro, and I'm currently putting the new Seestar S30 Plus through its paces. This is a well-priced model that's ideal for beginners but that still produces superb results — and right now its on sale at Amazon. Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was £449 now £426 at Amazon

A must for cat lovers (Image credit: Argos) One of my daughters is pretty much obsessed by cats, so this might have just made it on to my Christmas gift guide list. With 1710 bricks it'll be quite the undertaking to make it — but that's great, because it means it'll keep her busy for days. When finished, it stands more than 32cm tall, thus reducing the need for her to have an actual kitten any time soon. LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat: was £90 now £65 at Argos

Sonos deals are starting (Image credit: Future) Looking for a soundbar? Two highly rated Sonos soundbars have early discounts. The Arc Ultra is the company's biggest and best soundbar, and really impressed our Acting Editor in Chief Matt Bolton when he reviewed it. But the Beam 2 is half the size, half the price, and super-impressive in its own right if you want something not quite so imposing. Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

The laptop deal to beat so far (Image credit: Future / James Holland) Currys has come out strong with one of the best laptop deals in the early Black Friday sales. This Acer Swift Air 14 is an excellent all-around modern machine, powered by an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Seeing 16GB of RAM would have been nice to bump up the performance, but this is still a strong everyday laptop for home, work or college use — especially with the battery life of up to 21 hours. We scored it 4.5 stars in our Acer Swift Air 14 review. Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys

£100 off Amazon's Kids Tablet 11 (Image credit: Amazon) Need a babysitter? My go-to was always one of Amazon's Fire Kids tablets. I joke, of course (sort of), but the Fire tablets have always been a great way to keep young'uns entertained without a risk that they will access things they shouldn't. Fire Tablets are dead now — and instead you have the Amazon Kids Tablet 11, which adds Google Play Store access and upgraded tech to make the whole experience faster and a bit more premium. But you still get the very handy colourful bumper case, 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and in-built parental control software. There's also a cheaper 8.7-inch version, plus different designs for older and younger kids. Great, eh? And right now it's £100 off for Black Friday. Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was £289 now £199 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle to beat (Image credit: Nintendo) Hi all, Marc here on this live blog for a few hours. While half the world is obsessed with a certain PS5 and Xbox game right now, that doesn't mean Nintendo Switch fans have nothing to be excited about. The official Nintendo Store has already come in strong with some excellent Switch 2 bundles for Black Friday, but there are plenty of others popping up now too. Play that chest-opening jingle. This latest one is over at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time for £449.99. Essentially, you're getting the five-star remake of the Legend of Zelda classic for free in this bundle, which is a huge steal. Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + Ocarina of Time: was £509.98 now £449.99 at Very

A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs (Image credit: Future) We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration. It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV? LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon

A big deal for physical media fans (Image credit: Future) The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Currys has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly. With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey out now on disc too), this will be very popular over Black Friday. Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was £429 now £379 at Currys

A top toothbrush (Image credit: Future) I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.98 at Amazon

Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £65 now £49.98 at Amazon

You have the power Black Friday isn't all about giant TVs and game consoles, it's also become a great time of the year to stock up on some essentials for the home. One thing you might be thinking about with Christmas on the horizon is whether you have enough batteries to power all those new gadgets and toys that will be enjoyed on the big day. Well, here's a deal that'll solve all those worries — and then some Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon

A record-low price for the latest Oura Ring (Image credit: Future) I'm still rocking my super-old Fitbit Versa 2, so it's probably about time I upgraded my wearable game. Whether that'll be with a smart ring, I'm not sure. However, if you want to try out the tech for yourself, then the latest Oura Ring 5 just dropped to a record-low price for Black Friday — that's an excellent £100 saving on the four-star wearable. Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

A cheap smart home bundle to get you started (Image credit: Ring) This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's early Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

The best price for GTA 6 now reviews have dropped (Image credit: Future / Rockstar) Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here, and we just published our massive five-star review on Rockstar's magnum opus. If you were waiting to see what the critics thought before buying, then there's still a chance to pick up a copy for less. We've got a full GTA 6 deals guide here, but if you want the quick version, ShopTo is your best choice for price. Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo

£70 PlayStation Store Credit: was £70 now £60.85 at ShopTo

The brand-new Kindle gets a Black Friday price cut (Image credit: WinFuture) Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader now has a price cut for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Shokz's best bone conduction headphones get a Black Friday discount (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which better allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym goers. And now, one of its top pairs is now on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon