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95+ best Black Friday deals 2026 in the UK — GTA 6, Shokz OpenRun, Shark vacuums, Oura Ring, Kindle, Switch 2, and more
Another day of fresh deals from this year's mega-sales
The day itself is technically still over a week away, but you'd be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday has already started. Check retailers right now and they're bursting with deals, with the likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and more all launching early. I've searched through them to find only the best offers for you.
Jump to...
1. Today's best deals
2. Under £50
3. Appliances
4. Laptops
5. Televisions
6. Gaming
7. Headphones & Audio
8. Smart Home
9. Smartwatches
10. Health & Beauty
11. Phones & Tablets
I'll be spending the month regularly updating this guide with all of the best Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more. With Amazon officially launching its full sale today, the list has grown, with new additions from Nintendo, Shokz, Suri, Lego, and more.
If you're unsure bout shopping this early, I think it can make sense to take advantage of the current deals if anything catches your eye or if you want to spread out your spending, as prices are unlikely to change at this point. There are also price promises or guarantees in place at many stores, but just double-check that the products you're buying are included or tagged as eligible first.
I've chosen these top deals based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more highlights throughout the month.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- IKEA: members save £10 when spending £100
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV packages from £21.99
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
- Voxi: 300GB SIM for £20 per month
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 10 Black Friday deals
This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, so these excellent budget earbuds are an easy recommendation for us. At £25, these are a solid buy with their classy understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is over 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review.
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I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Amazon.
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Black Friday deals — Under £50
Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Black Friday sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a healthy 48 AA batteries for under £10? That'll keep you going for a while— especially if there are any toys or gifts you need to power all through Christmas.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
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If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for a little over £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
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I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off.
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Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
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Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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Black Friday deals — Appliances
The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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One of the biggest and best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal XXL. It's a huge 11L model that's considerably cheaper than many smaller options I've seen in the sale. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar, but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price since Black Friday for Prime Day.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The cold weather is coming in, so slow cooker season is here — and this is a good price for a basic but large seven-litre capacity model from a top brand. Whether it's soups, stews or casseroles, there's enough room to make up to six portions, cooking at low or high, or using the warm function when needed. It's also dishwasher-safe and includes a handy lid holder to keep things tidy.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums — period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Amazon, it's an easy recommendation.
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KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers, but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy £230 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating — everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.
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The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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A clear party piece if there ever was one, this PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser connects to compatible 6-litre kegs of your favourite tipple and pours them like you were just down the pub. The convenient LCD screen shows how much is left and when the beer or cider is at the right temperature, while its compact design and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to store and clean.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.
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Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer just got a huge £260 discount at Currys. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and several accessories are included, such as a beater, a balloon whisk, and a dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.
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Black Friday deals — Laptops
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic price at Amazon following this £550 saving. It's a powerful mid-range version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and lengthy all-day battery life. Storage is reasonable at 512GB, too, which is more than enough for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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Display - 13 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free.
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Black Friday deals — Televisions
LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.
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Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
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The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
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If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £289 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain.
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If you want a cheap big-screen TV, then this TCL P6L is a good choice from the latest Argos sale. Expect decent, if unspectacular, picture quality and performance, but with all the handy smart features and streaming apps you might need within easy access. It's a reasonable price for a large TV from a solid budget brand like TCL.
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Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget.
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As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups.
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This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to around the same price we last saw on Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theatre system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.
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Black Friday deals — Gaming
ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership.
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One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
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As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99.
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Here's another incredible value-for-money Switch 2 bundle from this year's Black Friday sales. This new one is over at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time for £449.99. Essentially, you're getting the five-star remake of the Legend of Zelda classic for free in this bundle, which is a huge steal.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal.
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This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time.
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The JBL Quantum series is an impressive lineup of gaming headsets, and this is a solid deal for one of the entry-level wired options. You get 50mm carbon dynamic drivers for powerful audio quality, a noise-cancelling mic, a lightweight design to ensure comfortable gaming sessions, multi-platform compatibility, and all the handy customisation and sustainability features that Quantum gear is known for.
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RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Black Friday. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money.
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Yes, there's apparently a "deal" on this high-end set of Crucial RAM, but when you look back and see that similar sets were under £200 in late 2025, it feels terrible to even consider buying at these prices. Still, if you're in desperate need of some quality RAM, it likely won't get any better than this for a while.
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I recently upgraded to this gaming monitor from MSI — and I haven't looked back. There are definitely bigger and better monitors out there, but you get serious value for money with this MAG 275CQF. It's a good-sized 27-inch curved display, with support for up to 1440p resolution, a max refresh rate of 180Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms for smooth and responsive gaming. As far as budget gaming monitors go, it's hard to beat at this price.
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Black Friday deals — Headphones & Audio
The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, so these excellent budget earbuds are an easy recommendation for us. At £25, these are a solid buy with their classy understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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These top-tier headphones were a little cheaper earlier this year, but it's still a strong saving on the excellent WH-1000XM6. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-crushing active noise cancellation. They're fantastic all-rounders, as our Sony WH-1000XM6 review digs into.
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EE has just launched a first-ever price cut on the latest Apple AirPods 5 — you just need to log in to an EE account to see it. The newest model includes active noise cancellation, convenient wireless charging, as well as impressive Adaptive Audio and Live Translation features. Up to 20 hours of listening time and solid overall audio quality make these some of the top bud for iPhone users.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice.
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As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds.
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JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker.
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Black Friday deals — Smart Home
This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price.
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The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell.
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This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to within £10 of its record-low price for Black Friday. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £1 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device.
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This is £9 more than the record-low price for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
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Black Friday deals — Smartwatches
I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Amazon.
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This Garmin Forerunner 165 is an older wearable now, but it's a solid choice if you want to buy an affordable running watch. We scored it 4.5 stars in our original review, praising the gorgeous screen, incredible battery life, and useful training features. Of course, it lacks a few upgrades and premium features found on newer models, but as your first running watch, it's a smart buy.
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It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price.
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Here's the first-ever discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 for Black Friday. The new wearable boasts improved vitals and health tracking, including sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring, smart AI assistance, a comfortable fit, and a lengthy 40-hour battery life.
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The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the simplest fitness trackers around, but it works very well, and it has a decent price cut for Black Friday. It has a small screen that shows the time, how many steps you’ve taken, and your current heart rate as well. It’s subtle, so it fits on your wrist well – whether you’re at work or working out. Extensive battery life of up to seven days means minimal hassle, too.
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Black Friday deals — Health & Beauty
This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free.
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This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £100 – a great record-low price. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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Get the highly rated Renpho smart scale on sale for under £20 for Black Friday. The smart scale has over 300,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a solid 4.5-star rating. You can use this smart device to measure your body fat ratio, BMI, and weight via the Renpho app.
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Black Friday deals — Phones & Tablets
Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model.
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The last-gen version of the standard Kindle is back down to the discounted price we saw during Prime Day for Black Friday. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. However, the 2026 version definitely won't be as low as this for a while.
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The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books.
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This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device.
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This bundle features the reMarkable 2 tablet, Marker Plus Pen and a cover for a record-low price. We concluded that this is "the best e-paper note-taking device money can buy" in our four-star review, so it's hard to argue against it while it has such a strong discount. If you want an E-ink screen for your writing or sketching, then it's worth taking advantage of this deal while you can.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: £300 off with the code 'NOV26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can combine the discount code 'NOV26' to get £300 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable. Equally, you can combine the code with the £10 per month Three plan for an even better price – one you can reduce further with a trade-in. We gave the Z Fold 8 an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, smart design, vibrant display, good cameras, and respectable battery life.
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The Google Pixel 10a is older now but still a great pick if you want a cheap phone, as it offers a solid balance between affordability and functionality. It features a Tensor G4 processor and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers solid performance at this price point. You also get a Gorilla Glass 7i screen for better drop protection and scratch resistance. For £200 off, you can get this smooth and affordable smartphone at its lowest price yet.
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Amazon's Kids tablets have long been a go-to for harried parents — they're designed to be child-safe, with blocks on accessing non-approved websites and content, and with a ton of child-friendly apps to choose from. Some of these are even educational! The latest model is a more premium offering than some past versions, with access to the Google Play Store plus an 11in screen and a decent 64GB of storage. And it still comes with a chunky rubberised bumper case and 1-year subscription to Amazon's Kids+ service.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
A top Shark vacuum I can't recommend enough
Here's a recommendation from my colleague James:
"I swear I keep going on about these Shark vacuums every Black Friday, but I still feel it was genuinely one of the best things I bought in previous events. It's still going strong after about five years, and it has massively helped save time with regular vacuuming around the house, especially because of the handy anti-hair-wrap brush roll, powerful suction, and decent battery life. We scored it 4.5/5 in our review, too."
Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was
£419.99 now £199 at Currys
A Black Friday favourite…
Hello, Marc back to take over duties for the evening.
Does anyone, anywhere, ever buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick outside of Prime Day or Black Friday? Probably yes, but my advice would always be to wait for those events (or other Amazon sales), because the price always drops massively.
This Black Friday is no different, with the latest Fire TV Stick 4K — which only came out in September — already down by 54% to a bargain £31.99. For that, you get a swish new remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99).
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
The vinyl countdown
Shout out to any Europe fans who saw what I did there…
Anyway, quick PSA: vinyl is not a durable format — you need to store it properly and treat it with care.
That's why I love this compact little record player stand: yes, it's small, but you get four vinyl storage cubby-holes — because we never ever stack records flat like coasters, one on top of the other — and it gives your turntable what it needs.
And in case you're new to this (that's OK, we're all here to learn) what a turntable requires is its own dedicated, low resonance stand. Vibrations are the enemy of analogue audio and your turntable's delicate needle tracking through its ever decreasing circle, you see. Don't be putting your plate-spinner on the coffee table upon which you regularly eat toast and then expect smooth playback, OK?
Also, this chic-looking vinyl stand is 15% off, which is a tidy little saving.
Costway Record Player Stand: was
£64.95 now £55.19 at Amazon
Oh, this may also be my 'vinyl' post of the day (sorry) as I hand back over to a responsible adult, but catch you later deals lovers — and remember, always enjoy the music!
The darling buds of Black Friday
What if you want earbuds? I've got you too — and although they're more expensive, I have to tell you they're so worth it. I tested them, I've written odes to them and now, I need you to know about them.
Technics makes one of the only pairs of earbuds that will allow you to connect to three devices simultaneously. And these are my daily-use buds, so believe me when I tell you that I cannot go back to two now — not when the Technics EAH-AZ100 will stay hooked up to my iPhone, my MacBook and my tablet without bumping me off one. Also, the call-handling is excellent thanks to Sidetone, a great little feature that amplifies your voice just a little, so you can hear yourself and won't shout in calls (or on the bus, say).
The fit is sublime, the audio is detailed and divine and the build-quality is incredibly premium. Honestly, I have been recommending them at full price, but they're an excellent buy at this lowest-seen price.
Technics EAH-AZ100: was
£259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon
You can can-can!
They say write about what you know, and since my encyclopaedic knowledge of ballet, contemporary dance and musical theatre is perhaps irrelevant right now, I need to tell you about my deep, deep love for these inexpensive CMF by Nothing headphones (or 'cans' as we say in the business).
I reviewed them at their full RRP of £79 and said — in my actual header — that "CMF Headphone Pro could easily cost twice as much".
And now, they're actually 38% cheaper! There's ANC, great on-ear controls, a whacking great battery life and full-throttle, zealous audio. This is easily my cheap headphones deal of Black Friday (and I test headphones for a living now — you know, since my body won't let me dance like it did in my 20s… or even my 30s… *sigh*).
CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was
£79 now £49 at Amazon
Welcome to my turntable TED talk
Howdy! I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor Becky, just clocking on for an hour or so (until my boss comes back from "other work") and while I'm on the mic, you'll be getting some top hi-fi and headphone savings. So strap in!
First up, let's talk
turkey turntables. This excellent Bluetooth-enabled Sony deck had big shoes to fill when it landed earlier this year, and it only went and filled them. It reviewed beautifully, as did the powered speakers I'm pairing it with — that's right, no separate amp stack needed here. Just hook 'em up and get to spinning. Or simply snap up the turntable and use your Bluetooth speakers at home, if you're fine with Bluetooth audio.
Two products + two discounts = a complete cheap vinyl system. That's what I bring to the table.
This is the first time I've seen either product discounted too, and won't they both look delightful in your budget-savvy, hi-fi happy home? (No, you cannot have the cat. She is not for sale and anyway, she has very specific music tastes…)
Sony PS-LX5BT: was
£399 now £291 at Amazon
Edifier MR5 (3-Way Active Speakers): was
£279.99 now £189.99 at Amazon
Shoot for the stars
Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit.
I've owned and tested several of these brilliant devices, such as the Seestar S30 Pro, and I'm currently putting the new Seestar S30 Plus through its paces. This is a well-priced model that's ideal for beginners but that still produces superb results — and right now its on sale at Amazon.
Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was
£449 now £426 at Amazon
A must for cat lovers
One of my daughters is pretty much obsessed by cats, so this might have just made it on to my Christmas gift guide list. With 1710 bricks it'll be quite the undertaking to make it — but that's great, because it means it'll keep her busy for days. When finished, it stands more than 32cm tall, thus reducing the need for her to have an actual kitten any time soon.
LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat: was
£90 now £65 at Argos
Sonos deals are starting
Looking for a soundbar? Two highly rated Sonos soundbars have early discounts. The Arc Ultra is the company's biggest and best soundbar, and really impressed our Acting Editor in Chief Matt Bolton when he reviewed it. But the Beam 2 is half the size, half the price, and super-impressive in its own right if you want something not quite so imposing.
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
£449 now £339 at Amazon
Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar:
was £999 now £799 at Amazon
The laptop deal to beat so far
Currys has come out strong with one of the best laptop deals in the early Black Friday sales.
This Acer Swift Air 14 is an excellent all-around modern machine, powered by an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Seeing 16GB of RAM would have been nice to bump up the performance, but this is still a strong everyday laptop for home, work or college use — especially with the battery life of up to 21 hours. We scored it 4.5 stars in our Acer Swift Air 14 review.
Acer Swift Air 14: was
£699 now £499 at Currys
£100 off Amazon's Kids Tablet 11
Need a babysitter? My go-to was always one of Amazon's Fire Kids tablets. I joke, of course (sort of), but the Fire tablets have always been a great way to keep young'uns entertained without a risk that they will access things they shouldn't.
Fire Tablets are dead now — and instead you have the Amazon Kids Tablet 11, which adds Google Play Store access and upgraded tech to make the whole experience faster and a bit more premium. But you still get the very handy colourful bumper case, 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and in-built parental control software. There's also a cheaper 8.7-inch version, plus different designs for older and younger kids. Great, eh? And right now it's £100 off for Black Friday.
Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was
£289 now £199 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle to beat
Hi all, Marc here on this live blog for a few hours.
While half the world is obsessed with a certain PS5 and Xbox game right now, that doesn't mean Nintendo Switch fans have nothing to be excited about. The official Nintendo Store has already come in strong with some excellent Switch 2 bundles for Black Friday, but there are plenty of others popping up now too. Play that chest-opening jingle.
This latest one is over at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time for £449.99. Essentially, you're getting the five-star remake of the Legend of Zelda classic for free in this bundle, which is a huge steal.
Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + Ocarina of Time: was
£509.98 now £449.99 at Very
A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs
We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration.
It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV?
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon
A big deal for physical media fans
The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Currys has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly.
With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey out now on disc too), this will be very popular over Black Friday.
Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was
£429 now £379 at Currys
A top toothbrush
I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all.
The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£105 now £83.98 at Amazon
Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£65 now £49.98 at Amazon
You have the power
Black Friday isn't all about giant TVs and game consoles, it's also become a great time of the year to stock up on some essentials for the home. One thing you might be thinking about with Christmas on the horizon is whether you have enough batteries to power all those new gadgets and toys that will be enjoyed on the big day. Well, here's a deal that'll solve all those worries — and then some
Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was
£12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon
A record-low price for the latest Oura Ring
I'm still rocking my super-old Fitbit Versa 2, so it's probably about time I upgraded my wearable game. Whether that'll be with a smart ring, I'm not sure. However, if you want to try out the tech for yourself, then the latest Oura Ring 5 just dropped to a record-low price for Black Friday — that's an excellent £100 saving on the four-star wearable.
Oura Ring 5: was
£399 now £299 at Amazon
A cheap smart home bundle to get you started
This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's early Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
The best price for GTA 6 now reviews have dropped
Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here, and we just published our massive five-star review on Rockstar's magnum opus. If you were waiting to see what the critics thought before buying, then there's still a chance to pick up a copy for less. We've got a full GTA 6 deals guide here, but if you want the quick version, ShopTo is your best choice for price.
Grand Theft Auto 6: was
£69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo
£70 PlayStation Store Credit: was
£70 now £60.85 at ShopTo
The brand-new Kindle gets a Black Friday price cut
Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader now has a price cut for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Shokz's best bone conduction headphones get a Black Friday discount
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which better allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym goers. And now, one of its top pairs is now on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £126 at Amazon
Another day of Black Friday deals hunting begins
Nope, it's technically still not Black Friday yet. Someone better tell the retailers, though, as sales have all but kicked off everywhere. That means I'm back for another busy day of deal-hunting and sharing buying advice from our expert team.
I'm not sure how I've been covering the Black Friday sales for almost a decade now, but in that time, I've learnt how this event works and where to find the best deals. I'll be using all those years of built-up experience and knowledge to bring you only the best early Black Friday deals, while also sharing the top recommendations from the rest of the expert team here at TechRadar.
There's lots to talk about this morning as Amazon has officially launched its full sale, bringing big offers on tech, appliances, homewares, toys, essentials, and much more. Stay tuned for some of our favourites.
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