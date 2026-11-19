New footage exposes the GJ-11's internal weapons bays and stealth-focused design

China identifies airstrikes and enemy air defense suppression as planned missions

Retractable landing gear and nose sensors emerge in newly released footage

China has released television footage of its GJ-11 stealth combat drone, revealing previously unseen structural details and operational activities.

The broadcast exposed the aircraft's internal weapons compartments, landing gear, nose-mounted sensors, and distinctive exhaust arrangement.

The Chinese military says this stealth combat drone is designed for airstrikes and Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), among other intended missions

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

GJ-11 reveals internal weapons bays

The GJ-11 has two internal weapons compartments beneath its fuselage, each protected by separately operated doors with serrated edges.

Its precise dimensions remain unknown, but available footage suggests they could accommodate weapons weighing approximately 1,000 to 2,000 pounds.

Chinese state television reported that the compartments support different air-to-ground and surface-attack munitions.

Its internal carriage allows the aircraft to transport weapons without external mounting equipment, which could compromise its aerodynamic performance and increase radar detectability.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The newly released sequences also showed the landing gear retracting after takeoff, revealing a substantial arrangement featuring a twin-wheel nose assembly.

Another important feature is a trapezoidal installation beneath the nose, apparently housing electro-optical and infrared sensors for observation and targeting operations.

Similar installations appear on China's J-20 and J-35 fighters, although the actual capabilities and configuration of the GJ-11's equipment remain undisclosed.

At the rear, the aircraft features a flattened exhaust outlet integrated into its upper fuselage, with the engine intake located above the main airframe.

These arrangements are intended to reduce radar and infrared signatures, complementing the aircraft's tailless flying-wing configuration and internally carried weapons.

Airstrikes and cooperation with J-16 and J-20 fighters

SEAD missions require aircraft to locate, disrupt, or destroy hostile radar installations and missile systems protecting defended airspace.

The GJ-11's stealth configuration and internal weapons compartments could allow it to approach these defenses while carrying weapons for precision attacks.

The broadcast also showed mission planning involving GJ-11 aircraft operating alongside J-16 multirole fighters and J-20 fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

These arrangements suggest that China intends to employ the uncrewed platform alongside crewed aircraft for reconnaissance, weapons delivery and other combat responsibilities.

However, the footage does not explain how targeting information moves between participating aircraft or establish the GJ-11's available autonomous capabilities.

The aircraft's development traces back to the experimental Sharp Sword demonstrator before the GJ-11 appeared publicly during China's October 2019 military parade.

Satellite imagery subsequently recorded repeated testing at Malan in Xinjiang, while three examples reportedly appeared at Shigatse in Tibet between August and September 2025.

The GJ-11 resembles Northrop Grumman's X-47B in its flying-wing shape, stealth design and internal weapons compartments, although the American aircraft never entered active military service or operational combat.

Via TWZ

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.