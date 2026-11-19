Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 18 (game #1256).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1257) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

UNDERGROUND

TUNNEL

CORD

CORK

SWITCH

EINSTEIN

HOTSHOT

BORE

SAP

PLUG

WOOD

HOUSING

DIG

GALANGAL

RESIN

BURROW

NYT Connections today (game #1257) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: What are you doing down there?

What are you doing down there? Green: Bark is another

Bark is another Blue: Don't shock yourself

Don't shock yourself Purple: Look at both ends of the word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1257) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND

MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND GREEN: MATERIALS OBTAINED FROM TREES

MATERIALS OBTAINED FROM TREES BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE

PARTS OF AN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE PURPLE: START AND END WITH THE SAME THREE LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1257) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1257, are…

YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND: YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND BORE, BURROW, DIG, TUNNEL

YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND BORE, BURROW, DIG, TUNNEL GREEN: MATERIALS OBTAINED FROM TREES: CORK, RESIN, SAP, WOOD

CORK, RESIN, SAP, WOOD BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE: CORD, HOUSING, PLUG, SWITCH

CORD, HOUSING, PLUG, SWITCH PURPLE: START AND END WITH THE SAME THREE LETTERS: EINSTEIN, GALANGAL, HOTSHOT, UNDERGROUND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was an easy one, although I probably could have played it for a year and not found Purple, which consisted of four words that each started and ended with the same letters. But of course it did!

The annoying thing is that it was the kind of Connections puzzle that I yearn for — far more interesting than just 'four words that mean the same thing', but alas I spent my time looking for palindromes rather than just repeated sequences of letters. I also thought there might be something about non-English number words — EIN from EINSTEIN and UN for UNDERGROUND, but was barking up the wrong tree.

Speaking of which — I did, however, find MATERIALS OBTAINED FROM TREES very quickly, with CORK, RESIN, SAP and WOOD all standing out immediately. I was able to see the wood from the trees, so to speak.

The one about making a hole in the ground was every bit as simple, and the blue PARTS OF AN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CORD only marginally more complicated. If only Connections was always this straightforward.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 18, 2026, game #1256)

YELLOW: DESCRIPTORS FOR A LEMON: JUICY, OVOID, SOUR, YELLOW

JUICY, OVOID, SOUR, YELLOW GREEN: THINGS BEES PRODUCE: BUZZ, COMB, HONEY, VENOM

BUZZ, COMB, HONEY, VENOM BLUE: CITIES IN FRANCE: CANNES, DIJON, NICE, TOURS

CANNES, DIJON, NICE, TOURS PURPLE: _____ FRY: DEEP, FRENCH, SMALL, VOCAL