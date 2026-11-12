NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 12 (game #1250)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 11 (game #1249).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1250) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GREAT SCOTT

ROCKY ROAD

YOU'RE TOAST

FLUX CAPACITOR

MOONLIGHT

SONATA

JIMINY CRICKET

MARTY MCFLY

COMEDY ROAST

DOC BROWN

CHANGE PURSE

ARCTIC CHAR

GOOD HEAVENS

SHIFT DRESS

GLADIATOR SANDALS

HOLY SMOKES

SWING SET

NYT Connections today (game #1250) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Polite curses

Polite curses GREEN: A variety of beginnings

A variety of beginnings BLUE: Burnt ends

Burnt ends PURPLE: Look for the Academy Award winners

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1250) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "GADZOOKS!"

"GADZOOKS!" GREEN: STARTING WITH VARIATIONS

STARTING WITH VARIATIONS BLUE: ENDING IN WAYS TO COOK THINGS

ENDING IN WAYS TO COOK THINGS PURPLE: STARTING WITH BEST PICTURE OSCAR WINNERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1250) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1250, are…

YELLOW: "GADZOOKS!": GOOD HEAVENS, GREAT SCOTT, HOLY SMOKES, JIMINY CRICKET

GOOD HEAVENS, GREAT SCOTT, HOLY SMOKES, JIMINY CRICKET GREEN: STARTING WITH VARIATIONS: CHANGE PURSE, FLUX CAPACITOR, SHIFT DRESS, SWING SET

CHANGE PURSE, FLUX CAPACITOR, SHIFT DRESS, SWING SET BLUE: ENDING IN WAYS TO COOK THINGS: ARCTIC CHAR, COMEDY ROAST, DOC BROWN, YOU'RE TOAST

ARCTIC CHAR, COMEDY ROAST, DOC BROWN, YOU'RE TOAST PURPLE: STARTING WITH BEST PICTURE OSCAR WINNERS: GLADIATOR SANDALS, MARTY MCFLY, MOONLIGHT SONATA, ROCKY ROAD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I'm sure I wasn’t the only player to attempt a Back to the Future-themed group today. Fortunately, I pulled out after failing to find a fourth tile to go with MARTY McFLY, FLUX CAPACITOR and DOC BROWN.

Instead, I made my first mistake by including HOLY SMOKES among the group of ENDING IN WAYS TO COOK THINGS and then mistakenly placed MOONLIGHT SONATA in the green group, before realizing the connection.

Initially I had thought that the Marty in STARTING WITH BEST PICTURE OSCAR WINNERS referred to Marty Supreme, but have subsequently discovered it’s a reference to the 1955 film Marty, which won four Oscars including Best Picture.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 11, 2026, game #1249)

YELLOW: KINDS OF MEDICINE: FOLK, HERBAL, HOLISTIC, TRADITIONAL

FOLK, HERBAL, HOLISTIC, TRADITIONAL GREEN: PARTS OF A GOLF COURSE: GREEN, ROUGH, SAND TRAP, TEE BOX

GREEN, ROUGH, SAND TRAP, TEE BOX BLUE: THINGS FILLED WITH AIR: AIR MATTRESS, BUBBLE, TIRE, WHOOPIE CUSHION

AIR MATTRESS, BUBBLE, TIRE, WHOOPIE CUSHION PURPLE: ENDING IN PALINDROMES: AFTERNOON, PATOOT, RHEOSTATS, SHREDDER