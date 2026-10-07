NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 8 (game #1215)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 7 (game #1214).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1215) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOOLHARDY

MINDS

THANKS

STOOGES

BEST

WISHES

REGARDS

ECLIPSE

CHEERS

MULHOLLAND

RESPECTS

STRIKES

TOP

AUTOCRUISE

HEEDS

SURPASS

NYT Connections today (game #1215) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Abide by laws

Abide by laws GREEN: At your peak

At your peak BLUE: Famous trios

Famous trios PURPLE: Ending with Hollywood Thomases

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1215) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOLLOWS, AS RULES

FOLLOWS, AS RULES GREEN: OUTDO

OUTDO BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN THREES

THINGS THAT COME IN THREES PURPLE: ENDING IN ACTORS NAMED TOM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1215) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1215, are…

YELLOW: FOLLOWS, AS RULES: HEEDS, MINDS, REGARDS, RESPECTS

HEEDS, MINDS, REGARDS, RESPECTS GREEN: OUTDO: BEST, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP

BEST, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN THREES: CHEERS, STOOGES, STRIKES, WISHES

CHEERS, STOOGES, STRIKES, WISHES PURPLE: ENDING IN ACTORS NAMED TOM: AUTOCRUISE, FOOLHARDY, MULHOLLAND, THANKS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

A scrappy game, but one that ultimately resulted in triumph, once I'd made a breakthrough by getting a single group correct.

Before that, I fell into the trap of thinking that we were looking for a group made up of greetings and salutations, so wasted three mistakes chopping and changing between REGARDS, RESPECTS, BEST, CHEERS, WISHES and THANKS.

I finally stopped my fall after realizing that AUTOCRUISE and FOOLHARDY might be hiding famous Toms, although it took me a while to get to the Hanks in THANKS.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 7, 2026, game #1214)

YELLOW: SAVE FOR LATER: BANK, SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE

BANK, SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE GREEN: KINDS OF BUNS: CINNAMON, HAMBURGER, HOT DOG, STICKY

CINNAMON, HAMBURGER, HOT DOG, STICKY BLUE: GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES: DICHOTOMY, MONOLOGUE, TETRACYCLINE, TRIDENT

DICHOTOMY, MONOLOGUE, TETRACYCLINE, TRIDENT PURPLE: BEST _____ TONY AWARDS: CHOREOGRAPHY, MUSICAL, ORCHESTRATIONS, PLAY