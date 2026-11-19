Network-attached storage (NAS) is a useful investment for anyone handling large files, managing backups, or working across multiple computers. The Ugreen NASync DXP4800GT combines a four-bay design with an AMD Ryzen processor, fast networking, and expandable memory.

Best For: Creative professionals, small businesses, and advanced home users who need high-capacity local storage, fast network transfers, and support for virtual machines or containers.

The Deal: The Ugreen NASync DXP4800GT is down from $729.99 to $527.99 at Ugreen, saving $202 (28%).

Best Ugreen NASync DXP4800GT deal

Why we recommend it

Ugreen's NASync DXP4800GT 4-bay NAS is able to handle multiple users and demanding workloads. Its AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 processor has four cores and eight threads, supported by 8GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 64GB.

The NAS comes diskless, so you'll need to purchase storage drives separately. Four SATA drive bays support HDDs up to 32TB each, while two M.2 NVMe slots provide additional SSD storage. Maximum capacity reaches 144TB, and the first two bays also support U.2 SSDs.

There are two 10GbE Ethernet ports, along with front-facing USB-C, USB-A, and an SD card reader. Ugreen's UGOS software adds photo organization, duplicate detection, Docker support, and remote access via Ugreenlink.

In his five-star review, our expert Alastair said: "This is the best-value 4-bay NAS with 10GbE networking that I have seen yet." He added that "After two weeks of testing, the Ugreen NASync DXP4800GT is, without doubt, a superb NAS option for those in the creative sector. It’s fast and easy to set up, and many of the intricacies of NAS are handled by the UGOS software's setup and management, which just makes everything that much easier."

For storage for the NAS, look at our roundups of the best desktop and laptop hard drives and best NAS hard drives.

Price context & historical value

Ugreen has reduced the NASync DXP4800GT from $729.99 to $527.99 for Black Friday, a saving of $202 (28%). It's diskless, so you'll need to budget for compatible HDDs or SSDs separately.

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen. The NAS previously dropped to $525.99 during its June launch promotion, but it's still a great price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the NASync DXP4800GT if...

If you need substantial local storage, fast network connectivity, or a NAS capable of running additional applications.

❌ Skip the NASync DXP4800GT if...

If you only need occasional backups or basic file sharing, a simpler two-bay NAS, like the DXP2800GT below, could be a better choice.

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