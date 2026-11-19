Watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams for FREE from anywhere in the Women's Champions League, as the Gunners face the eight-time winners at Meadow Park. Both teams are unbeaten in the league phase and will be aiming to boost their chances of finishing in the top four, guaranteeing their place in the quarter-finals ahead of the final gameweek next month.

The Gunners' stuttering season continued on Sunday with a 1-1 home draw against London City Lionesses in the Women's Super League. Renee Slegers' side are sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, but have been in better form on the continent, taking eight points from their opening four games. That included a 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp seven days ago, and this should be a similarly difficult assignment against a side they know all about. The Gunners lost to Lyon in the league phase and the semi-finals last season but beat them in the last four in 2024/25, going on to lift the trophy. They are missing several players for the visit of the French giants, including injured trio Michelle Agyemang, Stina Blackstenius and Chloe Kelly.

Lyon are aiming to go one better in this season's competition, having lost to Barcelona in the 2025/26 final to extend their wait for a ninth Champions League title into a fifth season. Les Fenottes have been in sparkling form in the league phase and start the night in the top four following three big wins and a stalemate with Chelsea. They thrashed Juventus 6-0 last week, having already dispatched Inter Milan by the same scoreline and thumped Servette 8-0 in gameweek one, before beating Saint Malo 1-0 on Saturday to record a ninth successive victory to start the Premiere Ligue season.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Lyon in the Women's Champions League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Lyon for FREE

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Lyon for free on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. You just need an account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode to stream the Women's Champions League clash at no cost.

US viewers can also watch the game for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.



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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to United Kingdom – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Arsenal vs Lyon for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the US can stream Arsenal vs Lyon live and for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network in the US.

Paramount+ will also carry coverage of the UWCL game in the US. Get their $2.99/month Black Friday deal today and stream the game.



ESPN Deportes has Spanish-language coverage of the clash, along with every other Women's Champions League match across the 2026/27 season. ESPN Select subscriptions start from $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

Outside the US for Arsenal vs Lyon? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams in the UK

In the UK, Arsenal vs Lyon is free-to-air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, as detailed above.

The game is also live on Disney+, with prices starting from just £5.99/month for the Standard with Ads Plan.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to access that free Arsenal vs Lyon stream.

🇨🇦 How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams in Canada

OneSoccer are broadcasting Arsenal vs Lyon in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$14.99/month, or you can buy an annual pass for CA$99.99.

Canadian fans can also watch OneSoccer's content through Fubo. Prices start from CA$31.49/month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package but the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

Canadian resident abroad? Use NordVPN to access your usual Women's Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world.

🇦🇺 How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams in Australia

Disney+ is the best place for fans in Australia to watch Arsenal vs Lyon.

Every Women's Champions League 2026/27 game will be live on Disney+, where you can get the Standard with Ads plan for just AU$9.99/month.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your Disney+ account.

What is the Arsenal vs Lyon start time? Arsenal vs Lyon kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday, November 19. If you are in Australia, the game will start at 7am AEDT on Friday, November 20.

What is the Arsenal vs Lyon head-to-head? Arsenal have played Lyon 12 times in this competition, with the French side winning eight meetings and the Gunners coming out on top on three occasions. They met three times in last season's Champions League, including in the league phase, when Lyon claimed a 2-1 victory at Meadow Park. The teams were then drawn against each other in the semi-finals, with Arsenal winning 2-1 at home before Lyon triumphed 3-1 in France to progress 4-3 on aggregate.