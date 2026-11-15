How to watch Spain vs England: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Spain vs England for free from anywhere in the world as top spot in Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 is decided at the Metropolitano, Madrid, in a rerun of the Euro 2024 final.

Luis de la Fuente's world champions look unbeatable right now. La Roja made it five Nations League wins from five on Thursday night with a routine 2-0 victory over Czechia to extend their unbeaten run to 43 games. Spain didn't even need Lamine Yamal in that one, but the teenage winger should be back with top spot on the line after scoring in the 3-2 win at Wembley that kicked off the tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal is also in line to return.

England have done all they can since that opening defeat, winning four from four thanks to a scrappy 2-1 against Croatia on Thursday. Morgan Rogers and Harry Kane, on the night he became the Three Lions' most-capped men's player, got the goals but Jarell Quansah's error for the Vatreni's strike may result in fit-again Ezri Konsa returning to Thomas Tuchel's back four. Myles Lewis-Skelly is also available after a ban.

If England gain some revenge for the Euro 2024 final defeat they'll top the group, anything else it's Spain who will get a home second leg in the quarter-finals.

Watch Spain vs England for FREE

Spain vs England will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture, plus the Republic of Ireland.

🇪🇸 Spain: TVE La 1 and RTVE Play

🇬🇧 UK: ITV1 and ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play

Outside any of these countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Spain vs England live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to the UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to ITVX – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Spain vs England for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Spain vs England in the US

Spain vs England will be broadcast on Fubo in the US.

You'll need the Pro Plan to watch this Nations League fixture, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from the US to unlock your stream on Fubo.

🇬🇧 How to watch Spain vs England in the UK

Free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX will show Spain vs England in the UK.

You'll need to be a UK resident and have a TV license to watch the match. Otherwise, sign up for a free account and you're good to go.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your ITV account from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Spain vs England in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Spain vs England in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Spain vs England in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Spain vs England live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Monday, 16 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Spain vs England: Q+A

What time does Spain vs England kick-off? Spain vs England will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Sunday, 15 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Monday, 16 November in Australia.

What is the Spain vs England head-to-head? Spain and England have met 29 times previously, with La Roja winning 14 to the Three Lions' 12. There have been three draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 3-2 win for Spain.

Can I stream Spain vs England for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above RTVE Play in Spain, ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

What other VPN's could I use to unlock my Spain vs England stream?

Surfshark and Proton VPN are two differing options if you don't want to buy NordVPN.

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