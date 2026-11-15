The iconic Herman Miller Aeron office chair gets a $482 discount in the Black Friday sale

The Herman Miller Aeron just got a little cheaper - thanks to the Black Friday sale, this famous office chair is currently available at a starting price of $1,331.25, which is a saving of $443.75 on its usual price of $1,775.

That’s still a huge amount of money, but it’s a premium chair designed for years of daily use - and the Aeron has a reputation for exceptional build quality and ergonomic engineering that few office chairs can match.

Today’s best Herman Miller Aeron Black Friday deal

Black Friday The Aeron is available directly from Herman Miller, with a wide range of specification options. So while this deal may start at $1,331.25, that’s for a basic model without adjustable armrests, advanced back support, or tilting. The Aeron is available in ten different finishes and three sizes, with a variety of lumbar support options, and with different arm and caster variations. The good news is that everything is 25% off, so you’ll save a solid chunk of cash no matter what configuration you choose.

Why we recommend the Herman Miller Aeron

The Aeron’s most distinctive feature is its 8Z Pellicle suspension material, which replaces conventional foam cushioning with a breathable mesh seat and backrest. It’s got eight tension zones that effectively distribute weight evenly across the chair alongside a PostureFit SL system that delivers targeted support for your lumbar region.

We reviewed the closely related Aeron Gaming Chair and were particularly impressed by its impeccable build quality and premium adjustment features - and the fact that it arrived fully assembled, with no building required.

Our reviewer found it supermely comfortable, though they noted that the lack of a headrest and a slightly limited array of armrest options were minor drawbacks.

Read our full Herman Miller Aeron Gaming Chair review here.

Price context and historical value

Black Friday prices start at $1,331.25 and rise to more than $2,000 if you configure with Aeron with its full array of adjustment options. So, no matter how you spec up this chair, it’s a significant investment even with the current 25% discount.

However, remember that Herman Miller’s chair isn’t competing with ordinary budget or mid-range office or gaming chairs. It’s got world-class build quality and design, specialist suspension material, a 12-year warranty, and it arrives fully assembled.

It’s a long-term purchase - almost an investment - rather than something you may have to replace after a couple of years.

If you spend most of your day sitting and want to prioritise design quality and comfort, then the Black Friday discount makes this expensive unit a little easier to justify.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Herman Miller Aeron if… you want exceptional build quality, breathable suspension seating and carefully engineered ergonomic support. It’s particularly appealing if you’re investing in a long-term office setup.

❌ Skip the Herman Miller Aeron if… you want a headrest, plush cushioning or a more relaxed seating position. Its distinctive ergonomic design won’t suit everyone, and even discounted, it’s considerably more expensive than most alternatives.