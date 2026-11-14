It’s sturdy and adaptable, and now the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 office chair gets $70 off for Black Friday

Sihoo’s Black Friday sale has dropped the price of its Doro C300 Pro V2 ergonomic office chair from $499.99 to $429.99, so if you’re tempted to buy, you’ll save an impressive $70.

It’s a robust and versatile option for anyone who spends much of their day at a desk and wants something more flexible than a conventional office chair.

Its standout feature is a coordinated “DynaCore” support system that adjusts as you move, alongside an unusually extensive range of ergonomic controls.

Today’s best Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 Black Friday deal

Black Friday The C300 Pro V2, available directly from Sihoo, comes in black and white models and in standard and footrest configurations. The standard version in black is currently listed at $429.99, reduced from $499.99, with that Black Friday price rising to $469.99 if you want to add the footrest. And if you want it in white, add $10 to both of those prices.

Why we recommend the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2

The C300 Pro V2 uses Sihoo’s DynaCore synchronized support system to coordinate its headrest, backrest, lumbar support and armrests to adjust as you move. So, in theory, you’re not having to make adjustments throughout you’re day, even if you’re a particularly fidgety user.

Elsewhere, the SynchroFlex backrest moves up and down to deliver more personalized support, and even more movement comes from the Domino lumbar system.

There’s plenty of scope to fine-tune the fit, too. The chair has 8D armrests, adjustable seat depth, a three-direction headrest and three reclining positions. The headrest is even 28% wider than many other chairs.

Our reviewer was particularly impressed by the C300’s sturdy build. Despite its numerous moving parts, the chair felt exceptionally robust, with no unwanted wobbling, squeaking or creaking during testing - it’s a large, impressive, and heavy-duty piece of kit. The breathable mesh seat was another highlight, particularly during longer working sessions.

It isn’t perfect, though. Assembly takes around 30 minutes, and the instructions weren’t particularly good. You may not want a chair that’s considerably larger than many alternatives, and bear in mind that its array of adjustment options can feel overwhelming.

Our reviewer also found that the lumbar support didn’t quite sit where he wanted it at 6 ft 1 in - he felt that slightly shorter users may benefit more.

Read our full Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 review

Price context and historical value

The $429.99 price represents a $70 reduction on the advertised $499.99 regular price. That positions the C300 right in the middle of the market, which makes its build quality and array of adjustment options particularly impressive.

It’s certainly worth consideration if you want that level of adjustment without spending $1000 or more on a truly premium model, and the C300 impresses if you struggle to find comfortable seating positions in conventional office chairs. Just make sure you’ve got enough space in your home office.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 if… you want extensive adjustability, coordinated lumbar and back support, and a robust mesh chair for working, gaming and relaxing.

❌ Skip the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 if… you have limited desk space, prefer a minimalist chair or don’t want to spend time fine-tuning your seating position.