How to watch Chelsea vs Man City for FREE: Live stream WSL 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams as the top two in the Women's Super League do battle in a crunch clash at Stamford Bridge.

After six titles in a row for Chelsea between 2020 and 2025, Man City took their crown away from them last term. The current campaign is still in its infancy, but the early evidence suggests these two are the primary contenders in 2026/27. After nine games, Man City lead the way on 25 points, with Chelsea just behind them on 23.

That is why this weekend's game could be so crucial. The way they are going at present, Chelsea and Man City will not drop many points this season - but at least one of them is guaranteed to do so at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea stumbled last weekend, drawing 1-1 at home to Everton. They could only manage a goalless draw with Hacken in the Champions League in midweek, whereas Man City were confident 4-1 victors over Inter. The form book points towards Man City, but Chelsea are not easily beaten on home turf.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Man City in the Women's Super League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man City for free?

Chelsea vs Man City is available for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All you need to watch the game is a free BBC account and a valid TV license.

Away from the UK on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇪🇸 Connect to UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Chelsea vs Man City for free.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams in the US

CBS Sports is the home of the Women's Super League in the US, and Chelsea vs Man City will be broadcast live on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, which also gets you access to hundreds of games in the Champions League, Europa League, EFL, Carabao Cup and more.

You can also access Paramount+ Essential for free if you take out a 30-day Walmart+ subscription for $1.

Outside the US during the Women's Super League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams in the UK

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are broadcasting Chelsea vs Man City in the UK.

As we mentioned earlier, all you need to watch the match via iPlayer is a FREE BBC account and a valid TV license.

Not in the UK for Chelsea vs Man City? Use NordVPN to access your usual Women's Super League streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams in Canada

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Chelsea vs Man City will be broadcast on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet+ in Canada.

The WSL is available via the standard Sportsnet plan, which costs just $22.50 per month if you opt for the annual package.

Outside Canada? NordVPN to login to your account from back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live streams in Australia

Chelsea vs Man City will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$24.99 per month for a limited time right now, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99 AU$4.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? NordVPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Chelsea vs Man City start time? Chelsea vs Man City kicks off at 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Saturday, November 14. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 12.30am AEDT on Sunday, November 15.

What is the Chelsea vs Man City head-to-head? Chelsea have played Man City on 44 occasions. The Blues have won 21 games to Man City's 15 and there have been eight draws.