How to watch Man City vs Ipswich: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Man City vs Ipswich live streams in the Premier League 2026/27 as Enzo Maresca's table toppers try to maintain their perfect domestic record with a seventh top-flight win of the season. Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys, though, fancy an upset at the Etihad.

City didn't let all the legal noise and potential punishments distract them at Anfield last weekend, dominating large parts of the game when Liverpool went down to 10 men to win 3-0. Rayan Cherki's sublime third was proof of the pure talent Maresca's men possess, but the 4-2 Champions League defeat by PSG in midweek gives the Cityzens room for improvement. Phil Foden returns after suspension.

Ipswich come into the game after last weekend's impressive late turnaround at home to Fulham, winning 2-1 despite trailing with just three minutes to go thanks to goals from Abdoul Ouattara and Dara O'Shea. Sitting nicely in 10th position, level on nine points with Liverpool, the Tractor Boys have only started one Premier League campaign with a better haul after six games. That's no mean feat after the summer exit of promotion-winning boss Kieran McKenna, but O'Neil's pragmatic approach, center-forward Emersonn's attacking instincts and Leif Davis' left-back delivery have won many admirers.

The last time the two teams met, Man City ran out 6-0 winners but this is a different Ipswich.

Here's how to watch Man City vs Ipswich in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Man City vs Ipswich for FREE?

Free Man City vs Ipswich streams are scarce but there are a couple of options involving free trials to OTT streaming services.

In the US, matches shown on USA Network can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Not in the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Ipswich from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Man City vs Ipswich.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the USA Network stream via YouTube TV, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Go and tune into Man City vs Ipswich.

How to watch Man City vs Ipswich live streams in the US

Man City vs Ipswich will be shown USA Network in the US.

USA Network is part of NBC Universal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry USA Network. Other cord-cutters like Sling also carry the service.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Man City vs Ipswich.

How to watch Man City vs Ipswich live streams in the UK

In the UK, Man City vs Ipswich isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton VPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Man City vs Ipswich live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Man City vs Ipswich.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Ipswich live streams in Australia

Man City vs Ipswich will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Man City vs Ipswich start time? Man City vs Ipswich kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, 17 October. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 1am AEDT on Sunday, October 18.