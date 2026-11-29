Black Friday is over, but there are still Black Friday Xbox Series X deals live this weekend ahead of Cyber Monday. However, they might look slightly different from what we're used to this year; as consoles stay very expensive, and the RAM crisis seemingly means (or at least contributes to) a lack of discounts entirely on hardware, we'll have to get creative.
But that's not to dismiss things entirely! There are loads of great discounts and deals on all things Xbox Series X or S in terms of games and peripherals, from this year's blockbusters to fabulous audio and controller upgrades. It's a great time to pick up new games or those accessories you've wanted.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
As a result, saving money on those kinds of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals is the best play this year. And I'm here to help: I've been doing this for years now and so know a thing or two about the best peripherals for consoles, and what makes them good value for money. You'll find a bunch of quick links to get you going, as well as my handpicked top selections right here to peruse.
However, the deals period is drawing to an end, so if you see anything you like, I'd recommend snapping it up.
Today's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the US
- Amazon: $22 off official Xbox controllers
- Best Buy: games and accessories from $4.99
- Walmart: games like Elden Ring from just $15
- GameStop: games from $4.99; accessories from $3.97
- Target: discounts on Resi Requiem & Modern Warfare 4
Perhaps the best kind of non-console Xbox Series X deal right now is going to be on anything GTA 6-shaped, and saving 15 bucks or so on the game plus a spare controller is a sweet deal.
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This is the sister model of one of my favorite Xbox controllers of all time and is a brilliant choice for an Xbox gamer who is looking for something more from a pad.
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The Razer BlackShark V3 is a fantastic headset that received a full five stars from us this year. For anyone looking to upgrade their audio for less during deals season, this is simply brilliant value for money.
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It's been a tough year from a storage deals perspective, but this neat discount on this 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series consoles is welcome.
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The best gaming earbuds we have ever tested are brilliant for Xbox and, at this price, they're a no-brainer recommendation.
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Not the biggest discount in dollars we'll ever see on games this Black Friday, but this is a fantastic and welcome price cut for a game of the year contender, not too long after release. Nice.
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Today's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the UK
- Amazon: official Xbox controllers for just £39.99
- Very: headsets from just £9.99
- Argos: lowest price on 007 First Light
- Currys: has Series S consoles in stock
- The Game Collection: games from £7.95
- EE: save £100 on a massive Series X bundle
- ShopTo: save up to 24% on Game Pass Ultimate
This is a fantastic price on Asus' brilliant Xbox controller, which we are huge fans of here. The speed and prowess of this Xbox pad will help you gain an edge in online play, and the customisation options will mean you can shape your controls with immense flexibility.
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Amazon has this down as a 35% discount for some reason, but it really isn't. Nonetheless, this is still a good price for an Xbox-experience-enhancing item this Black Friday. Perfect gift material too.
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A lowest-ever price on this year's blockbuster Call of Duty experience? Yes, please! A spectacular offering for a five-star game in our eyes.
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This is the lowest-ever price on a fantastic, world-beating mid-range headset from SteelSeries that's perfect for Xbox console players. It's versatile, can be augmented with the companion app, has great battery life, and is very comfortable. Wild value for money at this price.
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This....looks like an OK deal on some storage? Weirdly, anyway. As far as I can tell, in the grand context of things, of course, this external drive has only flashed cheaper once this year since February. If you're in dire need of storage space for GTA 6, then this is not a bad option right now.
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This is the lowest-ever price for 007 First Light, and is a great pick-up this Black Friday. One of the games of the year, and you'll save a tidy sum.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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