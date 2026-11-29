With Black Friday sales behind us, we're heading straight into this year's Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals, so don't fret if you're shopping late this year. Several of the same offers on consoles, bundles, games, and accessories are available right now — and I'll keep sharing more of the best ones over the next few days.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future / Nintendo / Samsung) Jump to...

1. US deals

2. UK deals

Consoles and bundles remain what most are looking for, I imagine, and the good news is that many are still available. The US has this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for $50 off. It's still in stock at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

You've got a little more choice in the UK, with a handful of options at Amazon, the official Nintendo Store, or Very. Most pair the Nintendo Switch 2 with copies of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort or Ocarina of Time — or sometimes both. Some of these also include a combination of other games and accessories.

Elsewhere, you can find savings on games, accessories, and handy extras such as microSD cards to expand your storage. I've included the best of these below as well.

With new deals likely to drop on Cyber Monday, we'll keep our live coverage going so you don't miss out on the biggest and best bargains that are out there for you or the Nintendo fan in your life.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You can save over $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out ahead of Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 256GB P9 Express microSD card: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69.99 now $47.39 at Amazon If you want a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is a solid option from 8BitDo. It's a full-sized gamepad with Bluetooth connectivity, vibration functions, and motion controls. You also get a charging dock included to keep the controller full of juice and ready for your next gaming session. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon It might not be the most exciting purchase, but there's nothing wrong with keeping your Switch 2 display safe with a robust screen protector. This is a slightly more expensive version from Belkin, but I think it's worth paying more to get anti-scratch tempered glass and a blue-light filter that will help reduce eye strain. It's also thin, so it will not have an impact on touch controls and the dock — plus you get a guide frame for easier application. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Walmart SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed. Read more Read less ▼

Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Currys One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £459.99 at Nintendo Store UK As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: £449.99 at Nintendo Store UK An equally tempting alternative to the Switch 2 bundle above is this version that swaps Mario Kart World for a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Given that this compilation of sports titles that make full use of the console's motion controls retails for less than the racer, it's a slightly cheaper bundle. You still get a 256GB microSD card and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, as well. Read more Read less ▼