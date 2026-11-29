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All the best Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals 2026 — consoles, bundles, games, accessories, microSD cards, controllers, and more
Our pick of the best offers available this weekend
With Black Friday sales behind us, we're heading straight into this year's Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals, so don't fret if you're shopping late this year. Several of the same offers on consoles, bundles, games, and accessories are available right now — and I'll keep sharing more of the best ones over the next few days.
Consoles and bundles remain what most are looking for, I imagine, and the good news is that many are still available. The US has this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for $50 off. It's still in stock at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
You've got a little more choice in the UK, with a handful of options at Amazon, the official Nintendo Store, or Very. Most pair the Nintendo Switch 2 with copies of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort or Ocarina of Time — or sometimes both. Some of these also include a combination of other games and accessories.
Elsewhere, you can find savings on games, accessories, and handy extras such as microSD cards to expand your storage. I've included the best of these below as well.
With new deals likely to drop on Cyber Monday, we'll keep our live coverage going so you don't miss out on the biggest and best bargains that are out there for you or the Nintendo fan in your life.
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the US
- Amazon: consoles & games from $29.99
- Best Buy: accessories & games from $3.99
- GameStop: games & gifts from $4.99
- Nintendo: bundles & exclusive accessories
- Target: up to 50% off games
- Walmart: consoles & bundles from $499
Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You can save over $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out ahead of Cyber Monday.
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Nintendo Switch 2 — Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition
Amazon: check stock
Nintendo: check stock
Best Buy: check stock
GameStop: check stock
Target: check stock
Walmart: check stock
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As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console.
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If you want a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is a solid option from 8BitDo. It's a full-sized gamepad with Bluetooth connectivity, vibration functions, and motion controls. You also get a charging dock included to keep the controller full of juice and ready for your next gaming session.
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It might not be the most exciting purchase, but there's nothing wrong with keeping your Switch 2 display safe with a robust screen protector. This is a slightly more expensive version from Belkin, but I think it's worth paying more to get anti-scratch tempered glass and a blue-light filter that will help reduce eye strain. It's also thin, so it will not have an impact on touch controls and the dock — plus you get a guide frame for easier application.
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SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed.
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Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the UK
- Amazon: save on Ocarina of Time & Pokopia
- Very: accessories & games from £4.99
- Argos: lowest-ever price for Switch Sports Resort
- Nintendo: save over £100 on Switch 2 bundles
- Currys: up to £49 off Switch 2 bundles
- The Game Collection: games from just £14.95
- EE: save on Pikmin 4 and Resi Requiem
- ShopTo: Lego Batman nearly half price, and more
One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
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Very has dropped the most stacked Nintendo Switch 2 bundle we'll likely see all Black Friday. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Ocarina of Time, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Batman, and a Hot Wheels game for £489.99. Sure, not all of the games are top-tier, but two are console must-haves, and a couple of the others are solid titles for youngsters. If you're after value for money, this is hard to beat. Just be aware that delivery is expected mid-December.
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If you want a solid Switch bundle that's available for immediate dispatch, this is another great option at Very. It doesn't include as many games, but does come with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time, which are the two biggest titles from the mega-bundle.
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Nintendo Switch 2 — Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition
Amazon: check stock
Nintendo: check stock
Argos: check stock
EE: check stock
Smyths: check stock
Very: check stock
Currys: check stock
ShopTo: check stock
John Lewis: check stock
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As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99.
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An equally tempting alternative to the Switch 2 bundle above is this version that swaps Mario Kart World for a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Given that this compilation of sports titles that make full use of the console's motion controls retails for less than the racer, it's a slightly cheaper bundle. You still get a 256GB microSD card and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, as well.
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If you need more storage space for your growing library of Nintendo Switch 2 games, you'll want to pick up a microSD card before the sales end on Cyber Monday. With prices soaring in recent months, this is a good offer for a 256GB version that will effectively double the amount of space you have in your console for games.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Ahh, Elden Ring...
Man, Elden Ring, what a hell of a game. As someone who had never clicked with the 'Souls-like' before, this was finally the game that made it click for me. I've since grown a better appreciation of these games, and count many imitators and derivatives such as Lies of P and Stellar Blade as some of my favorite games. But it's always good to return to the classic.
Elden Ring — Tarnished Editon: was
$79.99 now $59.88 at Amazon
Elden Ring — Tarnished Editon: was
£57.99 now £39.99 at Currys
Don't miss the Switch 2 bundle in the US
Nintendo dropped its bundle for Black Friday earlier this week — and it's remained available since then. It's a $50 saving on a packed Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, featuring a copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
It's available at most retailers while stocks last, and it's likely it'll stick around through Cyber Monday, so if you like everything that's in it, I'd jump on it while you can. I'm already seeing small delivery delays at Amazon, so it might be selling out soon.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was
$549.99 now $499 at Amazon
A JRPG classic that's perfect for Switch
The Switch has been the ideal format for me if I'm playing long and demanding RPGs — and one of the best in the genre is now on sale for Black Friday. The remake of Persona 3 scored a solid four stars in our review, and it's now the cheapest it's ever been on Nintendo's latest console.
Persona 3 Reload: was
£54.99 now £28.49 at Amazon
You've got options if you want a UK bundle deal
If you're looking for a Switch 2 bundle in the UK this morning, there are several options still in stock.
The winner if you want the cheapest option is at Currys, where there's a £40 saving on the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle — effectively giving you a copy of the game for free.
Very has a stacked one, though, with five games in total, but delivery isn't expected until mid-December. An alternative from that retailer that will ship immediately includes Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was
£439.99 now £399 at Currys
Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Hogwarts Legacy + Lego Batman + Hot Wheels: was
£627 now £489.99 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: was
£517 now £449.99 at Very
Let's find all the best Switch 2 deals this Cyber Monday
Hello and welcome to another day of our live coverage for this year's Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals. Black Friday was a great time to pick up a new Switch 2 console, bundle, or some cheap games, and it looks like the Cyber Monday sales will continue that trend.
Stick right here as I bring you regular updates on the best offers still available, where you can find the best value bundles, and offer any updates on surprise deals that Nintendo sometimes drops on Cyber Monday.
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