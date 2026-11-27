There's nothing in the digital world like reading a hard-cover book, unless, of course, you're reading on an Amazon Kindle e-reader. Reflective e-ink displays have delivered book-like experiences to avid readers for almost 20 years. Another thing as dependable as that E Ink experience is Kindle Black Friday sales. You can get started on your near-perfect digital reading experience (or gift the readers in your life) with the standard Kindle (2024) for just $119.99 (was $149.99), while those in the UK can get the latest Kindle for £119.99 (was £149.99).

• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

That unvarnished experience appeals to many, including me, because of the 300ppi sharp display, lightweight frame, and weeks-long battery life. You can, though, level up with bigger or even more colorful models.

Adding color and pen support, the powerful and big (11-inches!) Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is on sale for just $449.99 (was $629.99) at Amazon in the US, while in the UK, the same model is down to £399.99 (was £569.99).

You can also dial it back a bit and get the original Colorsoft (2024), which is now on sale for $169.99 (was $289.99) in the US and £144.99 (was £259.99 ) in the UK.

I know, 2024 may sound ancient in tech terms, but E Ink technology has long developed at a slower pace, and Kindle models from 2024 are just as recommendable as fresh (and not on sale) models from 2026; I especially like the on-sale and waterproof 2024 Paperwhite edition.

Heck, Kindles have been good and dependable for almost two decades. Even my Kindle 2 (circa 2009) still functions — though the battery no longer holds a charge. I've honestly loved every Kindle ereader I've owned and reviewed and can't imagine reading for pleasure without one.

You'll find these deals and more below. Spin your scroll wheel, check out the Black Friday deals, and get ready to give the gift of reading to yourself or someone you know.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday Kindle deals in the US

Save $150 Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon This latest version of the Kindle Scribe is already discounted in the US for Black Friday, despite only launching fairly recently. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as 300ppi resolution, a glare-free screen and an auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review highlighted its excellent screen and performance, with its high price — which is now lower here — being the main negative. Read more Read less ▼

Save $180 Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: was $629.99 now $449.99 at Amazon While we scored it a respectable 4 stars in our review, a major sticking point for the Scribe Colorsoft is its value proposition. There's nowhere near enough going for it to justify this e-reader costing as much as a MacBook Neo, but Black Friday changes that equation, dropping the price enough to make it a real value buy. Here, you're getting a 32GB model that's perfect for reading and writing wherever life takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (2024 release): was $289.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The first-gen Kindle Colorsoft is down to one of its lowest prices yet as part of Black Friday. As Amazon's first color E Ink Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging-compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024 release): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Black Friday features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen that lives up to the "Paperwhite" name, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there; it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Amazon Kindle (2024 release): was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon There's a new Kindle out, but the 2024 model is still a good buy, especially at this reduced price of $119.99, though it has been cheaper in the past. Still, this usually retails for $149.99, so you're saving a decent chunk of change while getting a device with 16GB of storage, a front light, and six weeks of battery life — which should be all you need for reading on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024 release): was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is no longer the newest model, but arguably children don't need the latest tech anyway, and you can get this for a substantial saving in Amazon's Black Friday sale. The device is functionally the same as the standard 2024 Kindle Paperwhite, but you get a themed cover, a six-month trial of Amazon Kids+, and an extended warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Kindle deals in the UK

Save £30 Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Black Friday sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. For the average reader this should be perfect, but note that unlike some models it's not waterproof, and there's no warm light. Read more Read less ▼

Save £135 Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £449.99 now £314.99 at Amazon This latest version of the Kindle Scribe is already discounted in the UK for Black Friday, despite only launching fairly recently. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review highlighted its excellent screen and performance, with its high price — which is now lower here — being the main negative. Read more Read less ▼

Save £170 Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: was £569.99 now £399.99 at Amazon While we scored it a respectable 4 stars in our review, a major sticking point for the Scribe Colorsoft is its value proposition. There's nowhere near enough going for it to justify this e-reader costing as much as a MacBook Neo, but for Black Friday, that doesn't anymore. Here, you're getting a 32GB model that's perfect for reading and writing wherever life takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Save £65 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £199.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Amazon has brought back its decent — but not spectacular — Amazon Prime Day deal on the previous-gen Kindle Paperwhite for Black Friday. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there; it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past. Read more Read less ▼

Save $115 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (2024 release): was $259.99 now $144.99 at Amazon The previous-gen Kindle Colorsoft is down to one of its lowest prices yet as part of Black Friday. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging-compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery. Read more Read less ▼

Save £40 Amazon Kindle Kids 16GB: was £159.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Kindle Kids is also on sale for Black Friday, saving you £40 off the standard price. That's a solid price, putting it in line with the standard 2026 Kindle — which this essentially is, just with a Kid-friendly cover and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Regardless of whether you're a small or big kid, this is a great deal on the baseline Kindle. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK