Windscribe’s ongoing Black Friday VPN deal is one of the most unique we’ve seen. Its paid plan, Windscribe Pro, is now just $29 a year, and that price is locked in for as long as you stay subscribed.

Most VPNs lure you in with low introductory prices, only to claw back the savings with renewal prices that can be twice as expensive. That’s not the case with Windscribe Pro, which renews at $29 every year.

The deal knocks $40 off its usual $69 for 12 months, which is more than half off. In terms of what you pay upfront, only FastestVPN’s $27 lifetime deal is cheaper, but Windscribe is a far, far better VPN.

Windscribe Pro is also its only paid plan, so there are no features hidden behind pricier paywalls. You get everything it has to offer, including unlimited simultaneous connections and its handy R.O.B.E.R.T. ad, tracker, and malicious link blocker.

Lowest price of 2026 Windscribe Pro: 58% off and lifetime price promise

Was: $69 per year

Now: $29 per year for life! Windscribe has slashed the price of its 12-month plan to $29 for Black Friday, less than half what it normally goes for. You get everything Windscribe has to offer, including all of its server locations, unlimited device connections, and seriously fast download speeds. Plus, the price doesn't increase on renewal, so you'll pay just $29 for every year you want it.

Windscribe is one of the fastest VPNs we’ve tested, hitting 2,263 Mbps on WireGuard. That’s quicker than the very best VPNs like NordVPN (1,249 Mbps) and ExpressVPN (1,177 Mbps), which are also way pricier.

The exception is PrivadoVPN, which topped our tests at 2,334 Mbps and is just $30 for 27 months this Black Friday. However, it then renews at a whopping $95.76 every two years, which is exactly the kind of price hike Windscribe’s $29 lock-in helps you avoid.

Streaming is good, if not quite NordVPN-level. It unblocked Netflix in all five regions we tested, plus BBC iPlayer and Disney+, though Prime Video took a couple of attempts.

There aren't many extras beyond R.O.B.E.R.T., but that's no complaint at this price, especially when you're getting unlimited simultaneous connections. Private Internet Access ($1.49 per month) and Surfshark ($1.99 per month) are among the few to match it but neither is this cheap.

If you do want extras, Surfshark One is the deal we’d push you towards. At $2.29 per month, it's pricier, but adds antivirus, scam protection, and identity breach alerts to the VPN, alongside CleanWeb and Alternative ID.

But if you want a fast VPN that won’t sting you at renewal, Windscribe Pro at $29 per year is hard to beat. For more offers, check out our Black Friday VPN deals guide.