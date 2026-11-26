Black Friday Kindle deals: 12 hand-picked offers on the Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Colorsoft, and more
Amazon's ereader range is on sale for Black Friday
Amazon's Kindles are almost always on sale during Black Friday, and that's proving to be true again this year: right now, shoppers in the US can pick up the standard Kindle (2024) for just $119.99 (was $149.99), while those in the UK can get the latest Kindle for £119.99 (was £149.99).
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
If you're after something more high-end, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is on sale for just $449.99 (was $629.99) at Amazon in the US, while in the UK, the same model is down to £399.99 (was £569.99).
I've detailed these deals (and many more) below, so scroll down for the best Black Friday Kindle deals in your region.
US Quick Deals
- Kindle Scribe (2026): was
$499.99now $349.99
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (2025): was
$629.99now $449.99
- Kindle Colorsoft (2024): was
$289.99now $169.99
- Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was
$199.99now $129.99
- Kindle (2024): was
$149.99now $119.99
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was
$229.99now $149.99
UK Quick Deals
- Kindle Scribe (2026): was
£449.99now £314.99
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (2026): was
£569.99now £399.99
- Kindle Colorsoft (2024): was
£259.99now £144.99
- Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was
£199.99now £134.99
- Kindle (2026): was
£149.99now £119.99
- Kindle Kids (2026): was
£159.99now £119.99
Today's best Black Friday Kindle deals in the US
This latest version of the Kindle Scribe is already discounted in the US for Black Friday, despite only launching fairly recently. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review highlighted its excellent screen and performance, with its high price — which is now lower here — being the main negative.
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While we scored it a respectable 4 stars in our review, a major sticking point for the Scribe Colorsoft is its value proposition. There's nowhere near enough going for it to justify this e-reader costing as much as a MacBook Neo, but for Black Friday, that doesn't anymore. Here, you're getting a 32GB model that's perfect for reading and writing wherever life takes you.
Read moreRead less▼
The previous-gen Kindle Colorsoft is down to one of its lowest prices yet as part of Black Friday. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging-compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.
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Black Friday features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there; it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.
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There's a new Kindle out, but the 2024 model is still a good buy, especially at this reduced price of $119.99, though it has been cheaper in the past. Still, this usually retails for $149.99, so you're saving a decent chunk of change while getting a device with 16GB of storage, a front light, and six weeks of battery life — which should be all you need for reading on the go.
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The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is no longer the newest model, but arguably children don't need the latest tech anyway, and you can get this for a substantial saving in Amazon's Black Friday sale. The device is functionally the same as the standard 2024 Kindle Paperwhite, but you get a themed cover, a six-month trial of Amazon Kids+, and an extended warranty.
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Today's best Black Friday Kindle deals in the UK
The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Black Friday sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. For the average reader this should be perfect, but note that unlike some models it's not waterproof, and there's no warm light.
Read moreRead less▼
This latest version of the Kindle Scribe is already discounted in the UK for Black Friday, despite only launching fairly recently. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review highlighted its excellent screen and performance, with its high price — which is now lower here — being the main negative.
Read moreRead less▼
While we scored it a respectable 4 stars in our review, a major sticking point for the Scribe Colorsoft is its value proposition. There's nowhere near enough going for it to justify this e-reader costing as much as a MacBook Neo, but for Black Friday, that doesn't anymore. Here, you're getting a 32GB model that's perfect for reading and writing wherever life takes you.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has brought back its decent — but not spectacular — Amazon Prime Day deal on the previous-gen Kindle Paperwhite for Black Friday. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there; it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.
Read moreRead less▼
The previous-gen Kindle Colorsoft is down to one of its lowest prices yet as part of Black Friday. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging-compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest Amazon Kindle Kids is also on sale for Black Friday, saving you £40 off the standard price. That's a solid price, putting it in line with the standard 2026 Kindle — which this essentially is, just with a Kid-friendly cover and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Regardless of whether you're a small or big kid, this is a great deal on the baseline Kindle.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
- Axel Metz Phones Editor
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