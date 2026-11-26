If you've been considering using Black Friday to get into the wildly popular open earbuds category, you'll want to avoid buying anything too cheap. In a few weeks, you'll have buyers' remorse and the buds will have a new home in a landfill site. That's why I feel the need to recommend the Baseus Bowie MC2; they're the best affordable pair of buds I've tested, and I used them for months... and they're now even cheaper in the sales.

• Browse the full Amazon open earbud Black Friday sale

In the US, the MC2 are now $45.99 at Amazon (was $79.99), saving you 43%, while in the UK the MC2 sell for £49.99 at Amazon (was £79.99), making for a 38% discount.

At those prices, you can skip all of the bargain-bin clipping buds and try this pair, which has served me well for ages. And if you're just getting into the form factor, banish the thought of the $/£100+ options: these are all you need.

Today's US deal:

Save 43% ($34) Baseus Bowie MC2: was $79.99 now $45.99 at Amazon This is the first real discount we've seen for these open earbuds, and it applies to all three color models. There's also a reduction on a tighter-fit model that Baseus sells, but it doesn't bring the buds down quite as cheap (though they're only $2 more).

Today's UK deal:

Save 38% (£30) Baseus Bowie MC2: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon In the UK, it sounds like the Baseus have been discounted before, but never by this much. Each of the three color models is reduced, and all by that same amount.

When I was commissioned last week to write about my favorite open earbuds of 2026 ahead of the Black Friday sales, the Baseus Bowie MC2 were one of the three models I mentioned, and I said then what I said now: they're the best budget models.

I wrote about how a discount wasn't important, since they were already cheap, but I wasn't expecting them to be reduced by over a third. That's a big percentage saving on affordable tech, and so their selling point just became even more valid.

If you want to know more about these buds, you can read my full Baseus Bowie MC2 review where I explain just why I liked them so much.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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