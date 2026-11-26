These are my favorite budget open earbuds, which were cheap before losing 43% of their price to Black Friday — now, they're my top recommendation
If you're looking to try out the form factor, you can't do better for the money
If you've been considering using Black Friday to get into the wildly popular open earbuds category, you'll want to avoid buying anything too cheap. In a few weeks, you'll have buyers' remorse and the buds will have a new home in a landfill site. That's why I feel the need to recommend the Baseus Bowie MC2; they're the best affordable pair of buds I've tested, and I used them for months... and they're now even cheaper in the sales.
• Browse the full Amazon open earbud Black Friday sale
In the US, the MC2 are now $45.99 at Amazon (was $79.99), saving you 43%, while in the UK the MC2 sell for £49.99 at Amazon (was £79.99), making for a 38% discount.
At those prices, you can skip all of the bargain-bin clipping buds and try this pair, which has served me well for ages. And if you're just getting into the form factor, banish the thought of the $/£100+ options: these are all you need.
Today's US deal:
This is the first real discount we've seen for these open earbuds, and it applies to all three color models. There's also a reduction on a tighter-fit model that Baseus sells, but it doesn't bring the buds down quite as cheap (though they're only $2 more).
Today's UK deal:
In the UK, it sounds like the Baseus have been discounted before, but never by this much. Each of the three color models is reduced, and all by that same amount.
When I was commissioned last week to write about my favorite open earbuds of 2026 ahead of the Black Friday sales, the Baseus Bowie MC2 were one of the three models I mentioned, and I said then what I said now: they're the best budget models.
I wrote about how a discount wasn't important, since they were already cheap, but I wasn't expecting them to be reduced by over a third. That's a big percentage saving on affordable tech, and so their selling point just became even more valid.
If you want to know more about these buds, you can read my full Baseus Bowie MC2 review where I explain just why I liked them so much.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Tom Bedford is a freelance contributor covering tech, entertainment and gaming. Beyond TechRadar, he has bylines on sites including GamesRadar, Digital Trends, Android Police, TechAdvisor, WhattoWatch and BGR. From 2019 to 2022 he was on the TechRadar team as the staff writer and then deputy editor for the mobile team.
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