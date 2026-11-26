Black Friday TV deals have well and truly arrived, with big savings available on some of 2026's best TVs. From LG OLED, affordable TCL and Hisense mini-LED to cheap Amazon Ember TVs, there's something for every budget in our curated list for Black Friday below.

As TechRadar's TV reviewer, I've picked my favorite deals for the US including the LG B6 48-inch OLED TV for $599 (was $1,199) at Best Buy. A great value OLED TV at an unbeatable price.

You can also get the TCL QM7L 65-inch for $847.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon US: a superb saving on our favorite affordable mini-LED TV of 2026.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

In the UK, my top deal right now is the LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £899.10 (was £1099) at Amazon UK. While it's not a huge discount, this is £100 cheaper than most retailers right now, and an excellent price for 2026's best TV.

Elsewhere, the 55-inch TCL C7L is down to £749 (was £849) at Amazon UK. A brilliant mini-LED TV that ticks all the boxes, the C7L is already great value at full price: this £100 saving is a bonus.

Below, you'll see quick links to five of our favorite deals from the US and UK and under that, links to the best Black Friday TV deals we could find.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best TV deals in the US

Save 40% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $999 now $599 at Best Buy If you want a quality OLED for cheap, the B6 is the best option around. The 48-inch model has dropped to $599 at Best Buy and for that price, you're still getting superb picture quality and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. Perfect as a new small-room gaming TV for GTA 6. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was $1,499.99 now $847.99 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is a feature-packed mini-LED that delivers great picture quality, with particularly accomplished local dimming. Bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Hisense UR8 RGB mini-LED 4K TV (2026): was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Hisense's UR8 RGB mini-LED TV has dropped to a record-low of $899.99 at Best Buy. The UR8 delivers good picture quality with impressive local dimming. It's also great for gaming and sports, with smooth performance and a near-full list of gaming features across the board. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% TCL QM8L 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy This deal at Best Buy knocks the TCL QM8L down to under $1,000, which is a great price for a TV of the QM8L's caliber — it earned 4.5 stars in our review. Its picture quality is superb, with effective local dimming, high brightness and amazing color range. It also performs well for gaming. It's a flagship TV at an affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Samsung S90H 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,597.99 now $1,143.89 at Amazon A great option if you want to watch OLED in a bright room, the Samsung S90H's glare free screen eliminates reflections better than most OLEDs. It offers fantastic picture quality with powerful contrast and vibrant colors and delivers powerhouse gaming performance. We briefly saw this at $50 cheaper yesterday, but its gone back to $1,197.99. This is still a great deal for this TV that we scored five stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Samsung S85H 65-inch OLED 4K TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy The 65-inch Samsung S85H OLED has dropped to $1,199 at Best Buy. We saw it briefly for $899 at Amazon (with a long delivery date) but it's gone back up in price since then unfortunately. This is the best deal you can get today. We really rate the S85H: in our 4.5-star review we said that it really holds its own against the LG B6, which is high praise indeed. It delivers "brilliant" picture quality, and it's particularly good for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $1,349.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor and is our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy The LG G6 is the complete package, delivering a full suite of features, phenomenal picture quality and superb gaming performance — and a groundbreaking anti-reflective panel that curtails reflections without harming black levels. While it does carry a premium price, it still got 5 stars in our review, and you can get the 55-inch model for $1,899 at Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best TV deals in the UK

Save 18% LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,099 now £899.10 at Amazon We named the LG C6 as our TV of the Year for 2026, thanks to its notable upgrades over its predecessor, the C5. It has higher brightness, a faster processor and a more accurate picture and is perfect if you're looking for a TV for movies and gaming, and it comes in a wide variety of sizes. The 48-inch model is down to £899.10, a record-low price for this awesome TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was £849 now £749 at Amazon Carrying nearly every feature you'd need and delivering great picture quality, the TCL C7L is a fantastic value TV that will tick most of the boxes people will need for movies and gaming, all for a competitive price. The 55-inch C7L has dropped to a record-low £749 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £889 now £774 at Amazon The LG B6 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, still offering the features and picture quality you want from an OLED TV, but at a cheaper price. The 48-inch model has dropped to £774 at Amazon UK, a great price for an OLED. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Amazon The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Tick the 'Apply Voucher' box on the listing to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Hisense U7 Pro 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2026) : was £1,299 now £949 at Currys Packed with a near-full suite of features, a mini-LED panel and a 2.1.2channel speaker system, the Hisense U7 Pro is another great value TV, delivering rich, vibrant picture quality, plus an effective anti-reflection screen for bright room viewing. At Currys, the 65-inch model has dropped to £949, a good deal for a 65-inch TV with this much packed into it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Sony Bravia 7 II 55-inch 4K RGB mini-LED TV (2026) : was $1,999 now $1,299 at Currys The Sony Bravia 7 II is the brand's mid-range 2026 RGB TV and utilizes the tech to its full extent, delivering OLED-level contrast and gorgeous colors. It's also got razor-sharp performance for gaming. This deal takes the 55-inch down to £1,299, by using code VISION100OFF at checkout. It's pricey for a mid-range TV, but this one is worth its price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Samsung S90H 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £1,099 at Currys We described this stellar Samsung TV as a "phenomenal" OLED TV, giving it five out of five stars. This is a superb discount on one of the very best mid-range OLEDs around, with a great viewing experience even in very bright rooms. It's a serious rival to the LG C6. It's that good. Use code VISION100OFF at checkout to get this excellent price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Amazon Ember 32-ich 2-Series HD LED TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Ember TVs are the new name for Fire TVs and other Amazon televisions, and the Ember is an ultra-affordable model that's currently available for nearly 50% less than the list price. It comes with Alexa, a voice remote, Dolby Audio and the latest Fire TV experience. This is a really good choice for small places and secondary spaces such as home offices, kitchens or kids' bedrooms. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Amazon Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series LED TV: was £499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon The 4-Series is a significant upgrade over the Ember 2-Series, and once again there's a big discount: nearly 50% off. That gives you a 4K UHD smart TV with Alexa, HDR10+, Dolby Audio and all the usual Amazon TV features. It's a good option for gamers and football fans thanks to its natural colours, good contrast and strong motion in sports mode. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK