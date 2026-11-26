Black Friday TV deals: big savings on LG, Samsung, TCL, Hisense and Sony models - from elite OLED to cheap, small screens
Up to 48% off off LG OLED, TCL mini-LED and more
Black Friday TV deals have well and truly arrived, with big savings available on some of 2026's best TVs. From LG OLED, affordable TCL and Hisense mini-LED to cheap Amazon Ember TVs, there's something for every budget in our curated list for Black Friday below.
As TechRadar's TV reviewer, I've picked my favorite deals for the US including the LG B6 48-inch OLED TV for $599 (was $1,199) at Best Buy. A great value OLED TV at an unbeatable price.
You can also get the TCL QM7L 65-inch for $847.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon US: a superb saving on our favorite affordable mini-LED TV of 2026.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
In the UK, my top deal right now is the LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £899.10 (was £1099) at Amazon UK. While it's not a huge discount, this is £100 cheaper than most retailers right now, and an excellent price for 2026's best TV.
Elsewhere, the 55-inch TCL C7L is down to £749 (was £849) at Amazon UK. A brilliant mini-LED TV that ticks all the boxes, the C7L is already great value at full price: this £100 saving is a bonus.
Below, you'll see quick links to five of our favorite deals from the US and UK and under that, links to the best Black Friday TV deals we could find.
US Quick Deals
- LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
$999now $599 at Best Buy
- TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was
$1499.99now $847.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was
$999.99now $599.99 at Best Buy
- LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
$1599.99now $1349.99 at Amazon
- Hisense U7 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2026) : was
$1299now $999 at Best Buy
UK Quick Deals
- LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£949now £899 at Smithstv
- LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£889now £774 at Amazon
- TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was
£849now £749 at Amazon
- TCL 55-inch C6K 4K mini-LED TV (2025): was
£499now £474 at Argos
- Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1299now £1199 at Amazon
Today's best TV deals in the US
If you want a quality OLED for cheap, the B6 is the best option around. The 48-inch model has dropped to $599 at Best Buy and for that price, you're still getting superb picture quality and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. Perfect as a new small-room gaming TV for GTA 6.
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The TCL QM7L is a feature-packed mini-LED that delivers great picture quality, with particularly accomplished local dimming. Bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review.
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The QMK6 mini-LED is a truly impressive budget TV. At full price we gave it four out of five stars, but at this price it would definitely score higher: it's a vibrant TV with excellent contrast, Dolby Vision IQ and a good user interface too. You won't find a better 65-inch TV for this price.
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The Hisense U7 is great value, with the 75-inch model available for under $1,000 at Best Buy. It delivers very good picture quality, with high brightness, as well as everything you need for gaming. There aren't many better-value TVs around at this size.
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Roku's Pro Series mini-LED TV is excellent value for money. It has great picture quality and performance and has Roku as its smart TV platform: one of the best available. We like the Pro series a lot, and this is a decent discount, knocking $400 off.
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Hisense's UR8 RGB mini-LED TV has dropped to a record-low of $899.99 at Best Buy. The UR8 delivers good picture quality with impressive local dimming. It's also great for gaming and sports, with smooth performance and a near-full list of gaming features across the board.
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This deal at Best Buy knocks the TCL QM8L down to under $1,000, which is a great price for a TV of the QM8L's caliber — it earned 4.5 stars in our review. Its picture quality is superb, with effective local dimming, high brightness and amazing color range. It also performs well for gaming. It's a flagship TV at an affordable price.
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A great option if you want to watch OLED in a bright room, the Samsung S90H's glare free screen eliminates reflections better than most OLEDs. It offers fantastic picture quality with powerful contrast and vibrant colors and delivers powerhouse gaming performance. We briefly saw this at $50 cheaper yesterday, but its gone back to $1,197.99. This is still a great deal for this TV that we scored five stars in our review.
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The 65-inch Samsung S85H OLED has dropped to $1,199 at Best Buy. We saw it briefly for $899 at Amazon (with a long delivery date) but it's gone back up in price since then unfortunately. This is the best deal you can get today. We really rate the S85H: in our 4.5-star review we said that it really holds its own against the LG B6, which is high praise indeed. It delivers "brilliant" picture quality, and it's particularly good for gaming.
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The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor and is our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low.
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The Braiva 7 II may be Sony's entry-level RGB mini-LED TV, but it's one of the best versions of the tech so far, showing what RGB is capable of, delivering stunning picture quality with rich contrast and colors. The 55-inch model has dropped to $1,499 at Best Buy. It's still a premium TV, but offers plenty for the money.
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The LG G6 is the complete package, delivering a full suite of features, phenomenal picture quality and superb gaming performance — and a groundbreaking anti-reflective panel that curtails reflections without harming black levels. While it does carry a premium price, it still got 5 stars in our review, and you can get the 55-inch model for $1,899 at Best Buy.
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Today's best TV deals in the UK
We named the LG C6 as our TV of the Year for 2026, thanks to its notable upgrades over its predecessor, the C5. It has higher brightness, a faster processor and a more accurate picture and is perfect if you're looking for a TV for movies and gaming, and it comes in a wide variety of sizes. The 48-inch model is down to £899.10, a record-low price for this awesome TV.
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It's not a huge discount, we know, but the price of the TCL 55C6K wasn't huge to begin with. In our review we said that it was "a very good, affordable mini-LED TV" with solid brightness and vibrant colours. And with £25 off it's now even better value.
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Carrying nearly every feature you'd need and delivering great picture quality, the TCL C7L is a fantastic value TV that will tick most of the boxes people will need for movies and gaming, all for a competitive price. The 55-inch C7L has dropped to a record-low £749 at Amazon.
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The LG B6 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, still offering the features and picture quality you want from an OLED TV, but at a cheaper price. The 48-inch model has dropped to £774 at Amazon UK, a great price for an OLED.
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The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Tick the 'Apply Voucher' box on the listing to get this price.
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Packed with a near-full suite of features, a mini-LED panel and a 2.1.2channel speaker system, the Hisense U7 Pro is another great value TV, delivering rich, vibrant picture quality, plus an effective anti-reflection screen for bright room viewing. At Currys, the 65-inch model has dropped to £949, a good deal for a 65-inch TV with this much packed into it.
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The Sony Bravia 7 II is the brand's mid-range 2026 RGB TV and utilizes the tech to its full extent, delivering OLED-level contrast and gorgeous colors. It's also got razor-sharp performance for gaming. This deal takes the 55-inch down to £1,299, by using code VISION100OFF at checkout. It's pricey for a mid-range TV, but this one is worth its price tag.
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We described this stellar Samsung TV as a "phenomenal" OLED TV, giving it five out of five stars. This is a superb discount on one of the very best mid-range OLEDs around, with a great viewing experience even in very bright rooms. It's a serious rival to the LG C6. It's that good. Use code VISION100OFF at checkout to get this excellent price.
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Amazon's Ember TVs are the new name for Fire TVs and other Amazon televisions, and the Ember is an ultra-affordable model that's currently available for nearly 50% less than the list price. It comes with Alexa, a voice remote, Dolby Audio and the latest Fire TV experience. This is a really good choice for small places and secondary spaces such as home offices, kitchens or kids' bedrooms.
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The 4-Series is a significant upgrade over the Ember 2-Series, and once again there's a big discount: nearly 50% off. That gives you a 4K UHD smart TV with Alexa, HDR10+, Dolby Audio and all the usual Amazon TV features. It's a good option for gamers and football fans thanks to its natural colours, good contrast and strong motion in sports mode.
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One of 2026's best OLED TVs, the G6 is an excellent TV for movies and gaming, offering flagship-level picture quality and razor-sharp performance to match. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,529.10 at Amazon, which is a brilliant price for a 2026 flagship OLED.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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