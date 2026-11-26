Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair stylers, and air purifiers around, and Black Friday is the best time to pick one up, with prices cut up to 45%. One of the best deals in the US right now is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for just $399.99 direct from Dyson (was $729.99). It's a great option for small homes, or if you want a second vacuum for upstairs.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
If you're in the UK, you can grab the Dyson V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok for £398 at Amazon (was £549.99). This pairing was only released this year, so I was shocked to see such a big discount for Black Friday. The self-emptying system means you won't have to worry about coming into contact with dust and dirt for months at a time.
US Quick Deals
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was
$889.99now $599.99 at Dyson
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was
$729.99now $399.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy: was
$709.99now $499.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Supersonic Nural: was
$449.99now $349.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Rapid React: was
$499.99now $299.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Dyson V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok: was
£549.99now £398 at Amazon
- Dyson Ball Animal 3: was
£379.99now £259.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was
£1049.99now £649.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Supersonic Origin: was
£249.99now £174.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Airwrap i.d.: Straight + Wavy: was
£479.99now £349.99 at Dyson
Today's best Dyson deals in the US
Floor care deals
Our vacuums expert Ruth Hamilton says this stick vac offers "an affordable price and serious cleaning power", and with $100 off for Black Friday in Dyson's official store, it's great value too. For comparison, Amazon is offering the original V8 Cyclone with considerably less suction for the same price. It comes bundled with attachments, but for sheer power, the V8 Cyclone here beats it hands-down.
Read our Dyson V8 Cyclone review
Read moreRead less▼
This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come.
Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of Dyson's latest clutch of robot vacuums, and is so new we haven't even reviewed it yet, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see it sporting a huge $200 price cut for Black Friday. Dyson is selling it for the same price, but it will probably arrive faster if you order via Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
My colleague Sharmista Sarkar called the V12 Detect Slim "powerful, tech-packed, and underrated", noting that it's a particularly good choice for small homes. With 45% off, it's also a good choice for smaller budgets, and you won't find this Black Friday deal anywhere else.
Read our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review
Read moreRead less▼
This version of the V15 Detect comes bundled with heaps of tools for floors, surfaces, and upholstery. With 33% off, this offer from Dyson is miles better than Amazon's best offering (30% off the basic V15 Detect without attachments).
Read moreRead less▼
Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well.
Read moreRead less▼
Hair care deals
Get the Dyson Airwrap i.d. plus a full bundle of attachments for creating sleek and wavy styles with over $200 off. Dyson was offering the same deal (minus the hair serum you're getting with this Amazon bundle) but has now sold out, so grab it here while you can.
Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review
Read moreRead less▼
This Plum/Copper version of the smart Supersonic Nural hairdryer is available for the same price at both Amazon and Dyson, though you might get it sooner if you order from Amazon. It protects your scalp and hair from excess heat, and even 'learns' which settings you prefer to use with which attachments.
Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Airstrait beats Dyson's own sale price by 99 cents, and every penny counts, right? This particular offer applies to the festive-looking Plum/Copper colorway, which Dyson launched last Christmas.
Read our Dyson Airstrait review
Read moreRead less▼
The Supersonic r is an unusual-looking hairdryer for precision styling, and it's crashed to a record-low price for Black Friday. You can find the same deal at Amazon, but Dyson will personalize the storage case and throw in a travel bag for free if you buy from the official store.
Read our Dyson Supersonic r review
Read moreRead less▼
Air care deals
Dyson's signature bladeless desk fan is almost half price in the official store for Black Friday. It's powerful, whisper-quiet, and still selling for full price at Amazon, so Dyson's own stock might sell out fast.
Read our Dyson Cool CF1 review
Read moreRead less▼
I've heard this little air purifier running in an anechoic chamber at Dyson's UK headquarters, and it really is astonishingly quiet. Dyson is offering the same $200 discount if you'd prefer to order it from the official store, and it's also available in more subtle white and silver.
Read moreRead less▼
This smart fan heater is a great Black Friday buy as winter sets in, with a huge 40% off at both Amazon and Dyson. Our reviewer Cesci Angell thought the original HF1 was responsive, and this updated version responds even faster. It'll keep you nicely cool during the summer as well. A versatile purchase all year round.
Read our Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 review
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Dyson deals in the UK
Floor care deals
This is an older Dyson stick vac, but is still an excellent all-rounder, particularly at this record-low price. For reference, I'm still using the even earlier V6, so you should get many, many years of happy cleaning,
Read our Dyson V8 review
Read moreRead less▼
This hard floor cleaner makes light work of wet and dry spills, and has a much larger water tank than its slimline sibling, the Dyson PencilWash. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest I've ever seen it, with 44% off the list price (it dropped in price for a second time on Thursday).
Read our Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene review
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon hasn't specifically stated it, but this is the third-generation Ball Animal, with extra air-filtering and hair-detangling tech to make life easier for pet owners. Again, this is the cheapest I've seen this particular cleaner, which my colleague Ruth Hamilton found hefty but powerful. A solid choice for larger homes.
Read our Dyson Ball Animal 3 review
Read moreRead less▼
The V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok pairing were only released a few months ago, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see them so steeply discounted for Black Friday. Provided you have room for it, the self-emptying dock can hold months of dust and dirt, and means you can keep your hands totally clean.
Read moreRead less▼
The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £270 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. Amazon is selling the Spot + Scrub AI for 99p less, but you get a free bottle of Dyson 02 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution (worth £15.99) when you buy the bot direct from Dyson, so that would be my recommendation.
Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review
Read moreRead less▼
Hair care deals
The Supersonic Origin a a classic, with intelligent heat control to protect your hair and scalp, and it's down to a record low price in the Black/Nickel colourway (which I personally think looks particularly smart).
Read our Dyson Supersonic review
Read moreRead less▼
The Airstrait is designed for use on wet hair, and our reviewer Josephine Watson said it cut her styling time in half compared to using a hairdryer and straightener separately. The Ceramic Pink and Prussian Blue options have now sold out, but Plum is still available.
Read our Dyson Airstrait review
Read moreRead less▼
This version of the Supersonic Nural is the only styler and dryer you need thanks to its full set of attachments including diffuser, flyaway attachment, concentrator, and smoothing nozzle. It even detects which one is attached. Dyson has smashed Amazon's best price here.
Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review
Read moreRead less▼
Like this Supersonic Nural bundle above, this bundle comes with every attachment you need to create virtually any style, plus a smart travel case. The Ceramic Pink version is also on offer for Black Friday, but the Prussian Blue option shown here has the biggest discount
Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review
Read moreRead less▼
Air care deals
Buying a fan now means you'll get the best possible price, and you won't be caught out when the the temperature rockets next summer. John Lewis has beaten Dyson's own Black Friday price on this two-in-one humidifier and cooling fan by 99p, and there's the convenience of being able to collect it from a John Lewis or Waitrose store.
Read moreRead less▼
This super quiet air purifier (I've heard it running in an anechoic chamber and it's near-silent) has only been cheaper than this once before, so if you're looking for a way to tackle allergens and dust at home, this is a good time to grab one. This deal only applies to the silver and white version.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.