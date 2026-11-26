Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair stylers, and air purifiers around, and Black Friday is the best time to pick one up, with prices cut up to 45%. One of the best deals in the US right now is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for just $399.99 direct from Dyson (was $729.99). It's a great option for small homes, or if you want a second vacuum for upstairs.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If you're in the UK, you can grab the Dyson V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok for £398 at Amazon (was £549.99). This pairing was only released this year, so I was shocked to see such a big discount for Black Friday. The self-emptying system means you won't have to worry about coming into contact with dust and dirt for months at a time.

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Today's best Dyson deals in the US

Floor care deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was $479.99 now $328.69 at Amazon This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review Read more Read less ▼

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well. Read more Read less ▼

Hair care deals

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy: was $709.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Get the Dyson Airwrap i.d. plus a full bundle of attachments for creating sleek and wavy styles with over $200 off. Dyson was offering the same deal (minus the hair serum you're getting with this Amazon bundle) but has now sold out, so grab it here while you can. Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review Read more Read less ▼

Air care deals

Today's best Dyson deals in the UK

Floor care deals

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: was £429.99 now £239.99 at Amazon This hard floor cleaner makes light work of wet and dry spills, and has a much larger water tank than its slimline sibling, the Dyson PencilWash. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest I've ever seen it, with 44% off the list price (it dropped in price for a second time on Thursday). Read our Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene review Read more Read less ▼

Hair care deals

Dyson Airstrait: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK The Airstrait is designed for use on wet hair, and our reviewer Josephine Watson said it cut her styling time in half compared to using a hairdryer and straightener separately. The Ceramic Pink and Prussian Blue options have now sold out, but Plum is still available. Read our Dyson Airstrait review Read more Read less ▼

Air care deals

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Amazon This super quiet air purifier (I've heard it running in an anechoic chamber and it's near-silent) has only been cheaper than this once before, so if you're looking for a way to tackle allergens and dust at home, this is a good time to grab one. This deal only applies to the silver and white version. Read more Read less ▼

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More Black Friday deals in the UK