For an RTX 50-series laptop, the Alienware 16 Aurora is already relatively affordable. This particular specification packs a punch with its Intel Core 7 240H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card, and 16GB of DDR5 memory that make it ideal for general content creators, streamers, and marketers.

But the biggest news is that Dell is selling it at nearly half price – this $2,000 laptop is now available for $1,100, and other configurations are also available with equally massive savings.

Dell is also giving buyers one free year of Alienware Elite Care on two-, three- and four-year packages, plus 25 free Xbox games (worth up to $500) and other discounts on McAfee, Microsoft 365 and more.

Save $900 Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Save $900 on the Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop, packing an Intel Core 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 graphics and Wi-Fi 7. Plus, Dell will give you more discounts and deals on top.

Why we recommend it

This portable gaming PC offers powerful graphics and a sharp 16-inch display. It's already good for price vs. performance, but this $900 discount makes it far better value.

With color accuracy of 100% sRGB, it's ideal for creators working on digital content - think social media posts or marketing assets. The RTX 5050 graphics helps here, too. It might not be as meaty as the 5090 cards (but it's also less expensive), and it'll handle clips and YouTube content with total ease.

Price Context & Historical Value

Admittedly, it launched for $1,149 back in May 2025, but we all know prices have risen sharply since then. Today, you'll need to fork out $2,000 for the cheapest model with RTX 5050 graphics, but this super saving brings it below even its cheapest launch price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Alienware 16 Aurora if... a dedicated creator laptop with premium styling and cooling technology is what you need, but you don't want to fork out even more for Alienware's Area-51 models

❌ Skip the Alienware 16 Aurora if... faster refresh rates and a 4K display are important to your workflow.