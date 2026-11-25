The MSI Roamii Be Pro is the best-value tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router you can get — I run my home office on this and love the 11 Gbps speeds and absolutely no subscriptions
This is the cheapest tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router around, and it absolutely kills for home office use
The MSI Roamii BE Pro is the cheapest tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router around. I've been using it since October, and it's been an absolute game-changer for working from home. No more dropped connections, no more dead zones, it ploughs through all my home's thick walls even on big group video calls.
For Black Friday, the MSI Roamii BE Pro is now $220 (was $300) at Amazon, while it's down to £240 (was £280) in the UK. That's cheaper than it was over Prime Day when I bought mine for $240 / £260.
Compared to rivals like the Amazon's eero Pro 7, Netgear Orbi 770, Asus ZenWiFi BT8, TP-Link Deco 7 Pro, MSI's whole-home networking solution is much cheaper, with performance that's proved competitive in my own testing.
Today's best tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal
This triangular-shaped tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system supports core Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO and includes plenty of security and parental control tools without a subscription.
UK price: now £240 (was £280)
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Why we recommend it
I like the aggressively priced MSI Roamii BE Pro for a number of reasons. Obviously, it solved my internet woes. But it also looks unlike any other mesh router on the market - a triangular (or is it pyramidal) obelisk with customizable lighting at the base.
Features are good for the price. It supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with MLO (basically, it switches bands as you move through the house so you're always connected). You get wall mounts in the box, which most don't have.
There are three 2.5Gbps LAN ports and one 2.5Gbps WAN port for multi-gig internet connections to the rear, alongside a USB port, letting you share larger files across the network.
The main reason I opted for it though, was that the parental controls and security tools are all subscription-free - only Asus mesh routers offer similar, but they're at least twice the price. Amazon, Netgear, and TP-Link all charge a subscription for what I think should be free. These are all handled in the app and the web portal, giving you plenty of control over those features.
Now, I will admit that set-up wasn't plug-and-play (although for some, it will be). I had to daisy-chain my ISP's router to the Roamii BE Pro to get connected the first time, but that may be due to the way my fiber internet connects to the internet. Since then, the ISP router has been packed away, and the MSI satellites are comfortably taken the load.
I have no complaints over performance - gigabit speeds hit what I pay for in every room in my home.
We found the same during our in-house testing, where we awarded the tri-band router 4 stars in our review and found it excelled particularly at close range. Our reviewer noted "With the laptop next to the router, the Roamii BE Pro achieved a consistent transfer speed of 2,003Mbps. That’s the fastest speed I’ve ever seen from a consumer Wi-Fi router."
More tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deals
If budget isn't a concern, opt for this over the MSI. It's faster at 14Gbps, has all the Wi-Fi 7 features, plus better hardware, with 3x3 spatial streams compared to the Roamii Be Pro's 2x2. It also has subscription-free tools and features.
➡️ UK price: now £410
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The eero Pro 7 is the ultimate plug-and-play tri-band mesh router system, but it's severely restricted if you want to toy with networking settings - you can't even split bands. And needs a subscription for core features like parental controls. Available in 1, 2, 3, and 4 packs.
➡️ UK price: now £385 (was £550)
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The Orbi has been a popular pick for years and matches the Roamii Be Pro's performance and layout. But it's difficult to justify the additional cost if you want an entry-level tri-band mesh system. Like the eero, it also has subscriber-only features.
➡️ UK price: now £399 (was £550)
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The closest match to MSI's mesh router in terms of price and specs. It also has four 2.5Gbps ports per unit, but Tom's Hardware found performance to be average.
➡️ UK price (Deco BE65 three-pack): now £490 (was £530)
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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