The MSI Roamii BE Pro is the cheapest tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router around. I've been using it since October, and it's been an absolute game-changer for working from home. No more dropped connections, no more dead zones, it ploughs through all my home's thick walls even on big group video calls.

For Black Friday, the MSI Roamii BE Pro is now $220 (was $300) at Amazon, while it's down to £240 (was £280) in the UK. That's cheaper than it was over Prime Day when I bought mine for $240 / £260.

Compared to rivals like the Amazon's eero Pro 7, Netgear Orbi 770, Asus ZenWiFi BT8, TP-Link Deco 7 Pro, MSI's whole-home networking solution is much cheaper, with performance that's proved competitive in my own testing.

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Why we recommend it

I like the aggressively priced MSI Roamii BE Pro for a number of reasons. Obviously, it solved my internet woes. But it also looks unlike any other mesh router on the market - a triangular (or is it pyramidal) obelisk with customizable lighting at the base.

Features are good for the price. It supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with MLO (basically, it switches bands as you move through the house so you're always connected). You get wall mounts in the box, which most don't have.

There are three 2.5Gbps LAN ports and one 2.5Gbps WAN port for multi-gig internet connections to the rear, alongside a USB port, letting you share larger files across the network.

The main reason I opted for it though, was that the parental controls and security tools are all subscription-free - only Asus mesh routers offer similar, but they're at least twice the price. Amazon, Netgear, and TP-Link all charge a subscription for what I think should be free. These are all handled in the app and the web portal, giving you plenty of control over those features.

Now, I will admit that set-up wasn't plug-and-play (although for some, it will be). I had to daisy-chain my ISP's router to the Roamii BE Pro to get connected the first time, but that may be due to the way my fiber internet connects to the internet. Since then, the ISP router has been packed away, and the MSI satellites are comfortably taken the load.

I have no complaints over performance - gigabit speeds hit what I pay for in every room in my home.

We found the same during our in-house testing, where we awarded the tri-band router 4 stars in our review and found it excelled particularly at close range. Our reviewer noted "With the laptop next to the router, the Roamii BE Pro achieved a consistent transfer speed of 2,003Mbps. That’s the fastest speed I’ve ever seen from a consumer Wi-Fi router."

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