ChatGPT-6.2 makes 'significant historical discovery' in only 22 minutes — OpenAI model names anonymous creator of 1808 sketchbook in 'remarkable' find
After the 'mathocalypse', we now have robo-historians
- GPT-6.2 Astra quickly identified a historical sketchbook artist
- The work was prompted by an expert history professor
- An identification was made after just 22 minutes of looking
It's not easy keeping pace with all of the discoveries AI models are making now, and the latest example of AI's ability to pattern-match and dig through masses of data comes from history professor Mark Humphries at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.
Posting on X, Humphries has announced that the GPT-6.2 Astra model in ChatGPT was able to identify the artist behind a previously anonymous 1808 sketchbook held at the Beinecke Library at Yale University. What's more, it did so in just 22 minutes, using primary and secondary sources publicly available on the web.
The sketchbook depicts a journey from Montreal to Fort William and back, and features several locations that have since been destroyed. According to GPT-6.2, it's the work of French aristocrat Louis-Guy-Charles-Guillaume de Rohan-Chabot (1780–1875), who spent most of 1808 in Canada as a British Army officer.
Humphries describes it as "a significant historical discovery" that required the AI to read through sources, develop a hypothesis from limited evidence, and argue a case. "It would be unlikely that a human could replicate what it did," says the historian.
Joining the dots
Humphries included a couple of suggestions in his ChatGPT prompt (which turned out to be false leads), but the AI did almost all of the work on its own — although the historian admits the ChatGPT "black box" means its workings aren't entirely clear.
"While the book is unique, the route of travel it records was common," explains Humphries. "Without knowing the person’s name in advance, it is almost impossible to know where to start looking, which is why the document has remained anonymous for more than 200 years."
For evidence, ChatGPT suggested that the microfilmed diary of Chabot's trip, held in the Special Collections of Cleveland State University, would help settle the matter. That revealed handwriting matching the sketches, as well as notes from Chabot that he took the relevant trip and made sketches along the way.
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Humphries attributes AI's "remarkable" next-level ability to join up dots across large, disparate collections of data to the discovery, and there are likely many more to come — as long as the evidence is out there and available, these AI agents are capable of finding it.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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