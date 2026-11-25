Black Friday has always been a highlight at T-Mobile, and this year is no exception. The carrier has already launched a massive event this week, and it's a great time to upgrade your device, with exceptional promotions on the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Highlights include iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Google Pixel 11 series, all available with massive discounts that can potentially cover the entire cost of the device either via a trade-in rebate or a new line on the carrier's new T-Mix plans.

Just below, you can see a full list of the best T-Mobile Black Friday deals I've found today, with a breakdown of how to get the biggest discounts at the carrier today.

While most will rush to get a deal on one of the higher-end devices, I'd particularly encourage readers to check out T-Mobile's deal on the humble iPhone 17e today - especially if they're looking for a great multi-line option. Right now, you can get four devices included on a T-Mix standard plan for just $100/mo in total, or just $25/mo per line. That's with no trade-ins needed at all, so this is a fantastic option for families.

Another notable deal is the iPhone Duo being included with a 7-pick T-Mix plan. That's another no-trade-in-required promotion, although the plan in question here will definitely set you back a fair chunk of change. Note that the iPhone Duo is also on backorder right now, so you'll be waiting a few weeks for delivery. You can read more about this deal, and others, just down below.

Black Friday sales are live at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in the run-up to this month's Black Friday sale. This early bird deal lets you include four iPhone 17e on a four-line T-Mix standard plan at the carrier with no additional cost or the need to trade-in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer indeed. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: included with 7 picks, or up to $1,200 off at at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deal on the latest iPhone Duo offers a couple of ways to save. The headline deal right now is that the device can actually be included at no extra cost if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks. That's going to be a pretty pricey plan, but the good news is you can still save with as little as one pick. For example, you can get up to $1,200 off with five picks and a trade-in or a new number port-in. With one pick, you can still get an excellent discount of up to $830 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: included with 2 picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in

Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 as an included bundle when you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer porting over to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: included with a 3 picks at T-Mobile

One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone. This model might not be the most popular new device in the range, but right now you can get it included with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering this device is still one of the pricier iPhones in the range. If you're looking to trade in, then you can actually get this one with a two-pick plan, which is even better. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: included with 5 picks, or up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

If you're more into your Android devices, consider T-Mobile's excellent promotion on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Right now, you can get this device included with a five-pick plan at the carrier - even without the usual trade-in. If that plan is a little too pricey for your tastes, then you can still get an impressive $1,200 discount with a three-pick plan or up to $1,000 off with a two-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: included with a 1 pick plan at T-Mobile

The latest Google Pixel 11 series has a number of excellent deals available at T-Mobile this week, but my favorite promotion is this one on the standard Pixel 11. Currently, this device is included with an entry-level 1 pick plan, meaning it's super easy to get your hands on a high-end flagship on the cheap here. There is one caveat here, however, this particular promotion is for new lines only. Existing customers will need at least a 2-pick plan to get the device included otherwise. Read more Read less ▼