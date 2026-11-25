Private Internet Access (PIA) has launched an improved Black Friday VPN deal, dropping its two-year plan to $1.49 per month, and making it the first VPN to launch a second discount this year.

PIA started at $2.19 per month just weeks ago - this latest cut now saves you a further $19.60 over the two years. It also makes PIA half the price of NordVPN, equivalent to nearly $40 less than our top-ranked service.

Few VPNs are cheaper right now. PureVPN's latest deal matches PIA's price, but over 5 years rather than two, PrivadoVPN is cheaper per month over two years, and FastestVPN is the cheapest Black Friday VPN deal right now at $27 for a lifetime.

But with customisation for almost every VPN setting, unlimited simultaneous connections, and a bunch of recent improvements, PIA could be the best choice for pure VPN performance.

$20 off Private Internet Access: 88% off + 4 months extra

Was: $2.19/month

Now: $1.49/month PIA's 28-month Black Friday deal keeps you protected for longer than most other VPNs. At $1.49/month, it's the cheapest way to customize your VPN connection across unlimited devices, and it recently refreshed its server network to boost performance and improve connection speeds. Unsure? Use its 30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free.

PIA recently boosted its server network and released a patch promising to triple its WireGuard speeds.

But it doesn't need improvement everywhere. It remains one of the most customisable VPNs I've ever used - offering flexibility on everything from encryption methods to obfuscation types - and it's also been a steady streaming VPN for several years now.

It also has a much larger server network than any VPN this cheap has the right to offer - 180 locations across 113 countries. By comparison, PureVPN offers 120 locations, and PrivadoVPN and FastestVPN offer only 66 and 50, respectively.

That doesn't mean alternatives aren't worth considering. Both PrivadoVPN and PureVPN offer superior WireGuard speeds, while FastestVPN's value won't be beaten at $27 for life.

However, new deals are still launching before Black Friday lands on November 27. So, to find out if any VPN is cheaper, check out our Black Friday VPN deals guide.