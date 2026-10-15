Private Internet Access adds 10 new server locations to its network – but it seems the truth is better than PIA lets on

Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced the addition of 10 new locations to its server network, building on recent expansions by adding servers in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

The announcement follows the addition of 15 new locations in September 2026 and forms part of a larger effort to improve and expand the Colorado-based VPN’s server network.

The full list of new locations includes:

Bermuda

Brooklyn, NY

Dominican Republic

Honduras

Puerto Rico

Trinidad and Tobago

Ghana

Kenya

Lebanon

Woolloomooloo (Sydney, AU)

PIA says the new locations include some virtual servers, writing in the announcement: “Virtual server locations allow us to offer our users more locations while ensuring they meet our strict privacy and security standards”.

Virtual servers are employed by all major consumer VPNs and are considered as safe and reliable as on-site servers if properly managed.

As we recently covered, previous expansions have focused on the Caribbean, Central and Southeast Asia, with new dedicated streaming servers in Europe and the Americas.

According to PIA, these recent expansions bring the total number of locations in its network to 170 locations across 104 countries and territories.

However, our independent tracking suggests the firm might be speaking a little too modestly about its total number of locations – our testing suggests PIA currently offers 176 server locations in 112 countries.

More curiously, our numbers match what PIA's Windows app shows too, so it seems PIA's press release isn't quite showing just how vast its improvements have been in recent months.

Like most consumer VPNs, PIA leans towards North America and Europe with its server network, offering 69 locations in the former and 50 in the latter.

Asia comes in third with 33 locations to choose from, while South America, Oceania and Africa get nine, eight, and seven locations respectively.

PIA is certainly no slouch when it comes to choice of server locations, but it still falls behind industry leaders like NordVPN (225 locations in 150 countries) and ExpressVPN (196 locations in 113 countries).

Why does having more VPN server locations matter?

The ability to connect to more locations across the globe is one of the factors we look for when choosing the best VPNs

As our Private Internet Access review details, PIA fills a niche for budget-conscious users looking for solid privacy tools and customization – and by expanding its server network, PIA has made itself even easier to recommend for a wider range of potential users.

For certain use cases, a VPN is only as strong as its server network. Users hoping to stream high-definition video over a VPN will look for options with dedicated streaming servers, and those wanting to access content in other countries while travelling will opt for a VPN with plenty of server locations across the globe.

Multiple locations within the same country or region are also welcome – if a VPN has multiple servers in, say, California, users have options if one starts lagging or goes offline altogether.

The five options in our list of the best VPNs all offer a large, varied server network, with some offering dedicated locations for streaming and gaming

Though it is one of the best cheap VPNs, PIA doesn’t rank in our main list just yet – but continued expansion of its network is sure to make this budget-friendly option a stronger contender.