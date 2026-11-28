HPE and Dell told investors on consecutive days that they are now "different" companies, both citing AI

Dell's ISG earned about 91% of segment operating income, but traditional server revenue more than tripled as units fell

Memory-driven price inflation flatters both companies' outlooks, so margin guidance and the shortage's end are the real tests of where the companies stand today

The two biggest names in enterprise servers have recently told investors the same thing: AI is reshaping them completely.

To quote verbatim: "We are now a fundamentally different company," HPE CEO Antonio Neri said in the company's fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results.

A day later, Dell vice chairman and COO Jeff Clarke used almost identical words in Dell's third-quarter fiscal 2027 results: "We are now a different company."

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A networking story meets an infrastructure story as memory prices become key

And while the phrasing matched, the reasoning perhaps did not. Neri tied HPE's change to its Juniper Networks acquisition and to products "built to capitalize on the next phase of AI," while Clarke pointed to a revenue mix in which Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) now generates most of the company's profit and growth.

When you look closely, though, both claims rely on something neither company engineered but benefits from, at least in terms of revenue: a historic memory shortage that is pushing server prices sharply higher.

HPE's case for reinvention rests on networking: Its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks closed in July 2025 after more than 18 months of regulatory scrutiny, and the deal quickly reshaped the business. A year ago, Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller observed that "half of HPE profit came from networking."

This quarter tells a different story. Revenue rose 50% to $14.5 billion, but networking grew just 12% to $3.06 billion, and its operating margin slipped from 23.4% to 22.1%. The growth came from the Cloud & AI segment, up 68.6% to $11.3 billion, where server revenue nearly doubled to $8.8 billion

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The Register labels that $11.3 billion as AI-related revenue, but it includes the entire segment, including storage and financial services. HPE's AI systems revenue, as the company defines it, was about $2.5 billion according to summaries of the call, less than a third of the server line.

Based on HPE's segment disclosures, Cloud & AI produced roughly $2.07 billion in operating profit in the quarter, compared with about $675 million from networking, leaving networking with around a quarter of segment profit. Across fiscal 2026, the share was closer to a third.

According to a Benzinga transcript of the earnings call, much of the server surge came from higher average selling prices on traditional servers, which offset supply-constrained unit volumes.

HPE became the first major OEM partner for AMD's Helios rack-scale platform, building its own scale-up Ethernet switching into the design, and in September 2026 it booked its first Helios order, a $1.2 billion deal with Vultr. The Register also saw room to sell that networking hardware to other OEMs building Helios systems.

Dell's claim is simpler and harder to argue with. Revenue more than doubled to $54.9 billion. ISG grew 198% to $42.0 billion, while the PC-focused Client Solutions Group (CSG) managed a meager 3% growth to $12.9 billion.

The ISG generated about 91% of the two segments' combined operating income, $7.1 billion against $704 million. Clarke noted that ISG accounted for 38% of revenue in fiscal 2024, the year Dell began selling AI servers, and 68% over the last four quarters.

The composition of that ISG figure matters, however: AI-optimized servers brought in $22.0 billion, up 291%. Traditional servers and networking, which Dell reports separately from AI, rose 235% to $15.0 billion.

Asked by Goldman Sachs about units versus pricing on the earnings call, Clarke conceded that server units were down, credited richer configurations with more cores and more DRAM per box, and added: "There has been significant unit TAM destruction with the inflation." More than tripling conventional server revenue while shipping fewer machines is less an AI story than a memory and GPU-price story.

The PC side shows the other half of the trade: Clarke said customers are prioritizing servers and storage and deferring some PC refreshes, and CFO David Kennedy described moving some PC wafers into server supply for the back half of the year. That is happening in a market where global PC shipments fell 20% year over year in the third quarter, per IDC, and where CSG's operating margin has slipped to 5.5%.

Neither company is hiding this either; HPE CFO Marie Myers said the 18.4% Cloud & AI margin benefited from favorable pricing and warned of "costs increasing faster than pricing" as the AI server mix grows, TheStreet reported. HPE guided that segment's fiscal 2027 margin to about 14%, and its shares fell 16.3% the day after the results. Neri argued the target is "still significantly higher than any historical margin we have had in this business."

The pricing power is real. As TechRadar Pro reported, the Financial Times found that Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro went back to customers months after signing AI server deals to ask for more money before delivery, with some increases reaching as high as 45%. Dell's Clarke told analysts, "We think that crunch continues clearly into 2027," while Neri expects memory and NAND to stay constrained until at least the second half of 2028.

So how does the 'different' stack up in the future?

For Dell, the mix shift looks durable for now, because the order book is enormous. It ended the quarter with a record $132.3 billion AI backlog after booking $60.2 billion in new orders, roughly six quarters of shipments at the third quarter's AI server revenue pace.

Clarke said most new orders are for Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72, and that every order is vetted for access to capital, customer quality, export compliance, land, and power. Those checks exist because many buyers depend on financing and grid connections that are not guaranteed, and Gartner expects power to become the main constraint on AI expansion.

Margins are the second, and much more important, question: AI servers have historically carried far thinner margins than traditional servers, and Kennedy cautioned that ISG's operating margin rate will moderate sequentially. A 17% ISG margin earned during a pricing windfall is not a reliable baseline.

For HPE, the stronger version of "fundamentally different" is not this quarter's server spike but AI networking, Helios scale-up fabrics, and Juniper savings it now targets at $800 million a year by fiscal 2028, up from an original $450 million.

Even there, JPMorgan's Joseph Cardoso noted on the call that HPE's fiscal 2027 AI networking orders target of $7.5 billion to $8 billion implies roughly flat quarterly orders versus the fourth quarter. Helios only began shipping for revenue in AMD's third quarter, according to AMD's latest results, and Myers said Helios and Oracle contributions are weighted toward the back end of the year, which makes the second half of fiscal 2027 the real test.

Both companies are bigger and more AI-centric than they were a year ago, and neither is wrong to say so. What neither can show yet is how much of that transformation survives the end of the memory shortage. Until DRAM prices normalize, "a different company" says as much about the component market as it does about Dell or HPE.

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