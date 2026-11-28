Anthropic finds that despite office productivity boosts, AI deployment is making workers feel they’re under surveillance

AI use is changing everything, from legal document creation to the hiring and contracting workflow

Bosses need to address worker concerns of fear of workplace surveillance

AI company Anthropic has taken a deep dive into the adoption of its tools by 58 of its enterprise customers – and one of the key concerns surfaced is the fear of workplace surveillance.

A remarkable 66 interviews were conducted with Anthropic’s customers, all with organizations using Claude for their AI. While the surveillance aspect of the report is concerning, it has also revealed what are described as “AI bottlenecks” – tasks that cannot be accelerated using AI, or employee/departmental resistance to AI.

However, while the “Working With AI” report makes for unmissable reading, it is only focusing on organizations that adopted and continued using Claude – those that eventually dropped the technology or opted another AI chatbot are not accounted for.

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Increased surveillance?

Various accounts of workplace trust issues, evolving team structures, and feelings of guilt over AI use have appeared in various surveys over the past few months. Anthropic’s report is the first that really gauges the shift that AI’s introduction into the workplace has caused.

Identifying that many companies identify a workflow and roll out a “top-down solution” to automate it, the report notes that “This approach can lead to job insecurity, fears of workplace surveillance, and resistance from the experts needed to set up an effective and durable workflow.”

The report adds: “Top-down AI deployment is already changing hiring and contracting patterns by automating whole workflows. It is also prompting resistance from experts and raising fears of workplace surveillance. That resistance can result in abandoned or fragile automations.”

Fear of surveillance, then, not only disrupts the employees and their perception of the organization they work for – it also impacts the AI-based automations.

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What is left out

It is interesting to note the limits of the report and the evidence gathered. Companies that were included remain anonymous, but they were existing customers implementing AI. Any that tried Claude and quit were not included.

In addition, the report notes that “saw very few examples of domestic layoffs that were driven by AI automation.” However, around 11% of the organizations reported that they had reduced hiring rates, while 6% stated they had cut contractors; only 2% stated that AI adoption had lead to lay-offs.

The issue of surveillance appears throughout the report, with an executive at one organization referring to a “panopticon effect” – alluding to philosopher Jeremy Bentham’s proposed mass observation tower. But largely negative sentiments about Claude and AI chatbots and LLMs in general seem to have been excised from the Anthropic’s “Working with AI.”

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