Younger workers are hiding AI usage from bosses as they try to hold on to jobs

Shadow AI is growing in the workplace, with 29% of Gen Z workers admitting to using it

26% of Gen Z workers feel their colleagues will view secret AI use negatively

Meanwhile, 35% of the same group feel dishonest for using AI

The use of AI in the workplace is increasing – whether it has been officially mandated or otherwise – and some groups of employees are finding it increasingly challenging.

Research into AI use by Imperial College London’s new Imperial Lifelong Learning division has found that over one third of the Gen Z cohort (35%) feel dishonest for using AI. Additionally, over a quarter (26%) feel that their colleagues or managers will be disappointed.

The research also shows that while Millennial workers are the group mostly using AI in their day-to-day work, they’re similarly worried about their colleagues’ opinions on AI use. The report surfaces existing concerns over the growth of what has been dubbed “shadow AI” – the use of artificial intelligence chatbots tat has not been approved by the employer.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Complex relationship

Imperial Lifelong Learning’s research highlights what it calls a “complex” relationship between Gen Z and AI. As well as saying using AI feels dishonest and fearing colleague opinions over its use, Gen Z also engages in the dishonesty, with 29% using AI without their employer’s knowledge – 11% more than the Millennial cohort and over double the figure for Gen X.

The research covered the use of AI across five industries: engineering, financial services, technology, energy, and healthcare. Analyzing the results, it has also found a sizeable amount – 59% of workers – who believe that there is a skills gap in the industry they work in.

Shadow AI rises

Underpinning all of this are the concerns over shadow AI. Despite LLM-backed chatbots being widely available since 2022 and gaining increasing power and depth with each model, some organizations still don’t have active AI policies.

“Our findings point to trepidation amongst UK workers around the use of AI and how it will impact the economy," noted Heather Haseley, Chief Lifelong Learning Officer at Imperial Lifelong Learning.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Education has a critical role to play in making sure people - of every generation - can do their jobs fully while using these tools responsibly and transparently, and feel confident in how they are governed. For younger employees, support must start before they enter the workplace. ”

Where organizations and businesses don’t provide that education and guidance, doubt grows. “Industry leaders we spoke to as part of our research highlighted a disconnect between attitudes towards AI in the workplace and in education,” Haseley added, “where young learners may be penalised for using AI, creating an uncertainty that follows them into work.”

While Imperial Lifelong Learning cites higher education as one way to “bridge that gap,” it is also something that needs addressing on day one of every new job.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.