Workers are increasingly looking for ways to hide their AI usage at work

Unsanctioned AI use is increasing, according to a study of Google search data

50 terms were identified and their usage analysed, 48% more than two years ago

The search terms point to use of shadow AI, in which AI tools are employed without corporate oversight or managerial approval

Employees are using AI in the workplace whether its use is approved or not. New research has revealed an increase in “shadow AI” – AI that isn’t really approved for use – and colleagues are relying on the technology to not only assist in work, but also cover their tracks.

The analysis was conducted by consultancy company Acora, which assessed 50 search terms in Google during the 12 months to September 2026. They found the terms were used 161,934 times, 48% more than in 2024 and a 250% increase over ChatGPT’s first year.

Google searches to delete AI chat history, circumvent blocks on AI tools, and to find free AI tools with no signup are among the terms to have increased. While students may be conducting some of these searches – another challenge entirely – there is a growing market for such tools, which could leave organizations looking to better implement AI policies with an even bigger challenge.

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Shadow AI

Employing AI tools in the workplace ostensibly offers a productivity boost. The employee should ideally know if they are permitted to use AI, and have attended a session (in person or online) covering the policies and procedures around AI. While this is covered in most organizations, the pace of change with AI has left many businesses playing catch up.

So you have the results, as Acora’s research shows, of increased searches for “unblocked AI” (up 24% in 12 months) and “free AI no sign up” (up 36%) and “AI no sign up” (up 39%) in the same period.

Interestingly, searches for free AI note taking tools have also increased, up 28% on the previous year. If such tools are used in meetings, the information recorded could be stored on remote, unvetted servers, representing a data protection challenge for the organization.

The right controls?

Acora’s study highlights a growing concern: that businesses have AI policies that pay lip-service to the technology’s existence and rules over its use, but ignore the implications of overlooking its risks.

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“AI transformation has reached the point where businesses are asking harder questions about what they can trust, how their data is being used and whether the right controls are in place," notes David Rabson, CEO of Acora.

“Concerns around trust, governance, security and data shouldn’t leave organizations stuck between ambition and action.” One solution is to help businesses close such gaps and implement “data foundations, governance and controls in place so they can adopt AI with confidence, rather than putting promising projects on pause.”

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