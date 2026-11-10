Hearing aid giant Amplifon reveals data breach hits thousands of US customers — Social Security numbers and medical information stolen

Amplifon Americas disclosed a cyberattack that exposed personal, insurance, and healthcare-related information

Stolen data included medical records and identifiers, with some individuals also losing Social Security numbers

Company is offering identity protection services and warning affected users to watch for phishing and fraud

Healthcare company Amplifon Americas has disclosed suffering a cyberattack in which it lost sensitive customer data, including different healthcare information and Social Security numbers (SSN).

It is now urging customers to be careful with incoming emails, especially those related to Amplifon and its business.

The company said unidentified threat actors broke in on January 18 2026 at the latest and between then, and February 8, 2026, they were exfiltrating personally identifiable information (PII) the company has stored on its servers. Amplifon Americas spotted the intrusion on February 11, notified law enforcement and relevant agencies, and launched an investigation.

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Amplifon attacked

The company did not explain exactly how the attackers made it inside its network, but it did say that it disabled “impacted accounts”. This would suggest that an employee account was compromised, likely via phishing or infostealer malware infections.

It also said it “promptly contained” the incident, and implemented mitigation measures such as “enhancing monitoring for signs of suspicious activity.”

Its investigation concluded on October 6 2026, and determined that the attackers stole people’s names, contact information, dates of birth, driver licenses (or other state identification numbers), other government-issued identification numbers, hearing or medical information, medical record numbers, dates of service, other health information, health insurance ID numbers, and other health insurance information.

Financial information, as well as SSNs, were exposed “for a limited number of individuals.”

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Amplifon Americas is now notifying affected individuals and is offering 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

“We are not aware of any fraudulent use of personal information as a result of this incident,” it said. “Nonetheless, it is always advisable to remain vigilant against suspicious behavior or attempts to misuse your personal information, which includes reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits. If you identify suspicious activity, you should contact the entity that maintains the information on your behalf.”

More than a million victims?

In its notification, the company did not say how many people had their files taken. However, according to The Record, a breach notice filed in Texas said 85,804 Texans were compromised, as were 1,027 individuals in Vermont. A similar notice was submitted in California, but without mentioning the exact number of people. Unfortunately the Office of the Maine Attorney General’s public-facing database, which used to hold an updated count on exposed individuals across the States, is still offline.

The Record also said “several” class action law firms said the total number of victims was 1,332,826, but this number is unconfirmed and Amplifon is not responding to media inquiries.

On the other end, no hacking groups have yet claimed responsibility for this attack. Usually, threat actors would publicly name and shame victim organizations, often sharing samples of the stolen files and threatening to release the full archive unless an extortion payment is made.

Healthcare organizations are among the most targeted firms mostly because of the large amounts of sensitive information they collect and store. Passwords can change, and payment details can expire. But medical histories, diagnoses, and other health records are often permanent, making them particularly valuable in identity theft and impersonation attacks.

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