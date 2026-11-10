LG launches new 97-inch OLED panel reaching 4,000 nits, 165Hz and with 1.1% reflectance

Arriving first in the LG W7 Wallpaper TV with Zero Connect wireless box

The screen is a huge improvement over the previous 97-inch panel, which essentially dates back to 2022

Two weeks ago, we were excited by the prospect of more affordable massive OLED TVs, but noted that LG Display's current 97-inch OLED panels were relatively old TV tech. That's about to change dramatically. LG has unveiled a new version of its gorgeous Wallpaper evo TV with a brand new 97-inch OLED panel that could make it one of the best OLED TVs for big rooms.

The TV was revealed in the CES 2027 Innovation Awards, in which the LG evo 97inch Wallpaper TV is an honoree. And the specifications are very tasty indeed.

The 97-inch Wallpaper TV isn't the only new luxury TV from LG. The same awards also feature the LG Signature OLED T6, a new 77-inch version of LG's transparent OLED TV, though it's less clear what's new there. We know it's still limited to 60Hz, and will likely have far reduced brightness — though we've seen the previous models in person, and there's no denying that the transparent TV is cool as hell.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

(Image credit: LG)

LG OLED evo 97" Wallpaper TV: key specifications

The evo TV has the model name 97W7 and features a 97-inch 4K display, in a frame designed for flush wall mounting. There's no on-board processing or ports to ruin its slim design: it has a wireless connection via LG's nifty Zero Connect system, which is lossless for quality.

The panel is said to deliver up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness, providing 83% BT.2020 color gamut coverage with 1.1% reflectance. This sounds like performance should basically match the five-star LG G6 in its smaller sizes — that model has a 97-inch version, but it uses the same panel LG has used since 2022, so the brightness, color and reflectivity are all weaker.

The new TV offers 165Hz with variable refresh rate support, and you get the Gallery+ art display features that turn the TV into an art gallery. And last but not least it has a virtual 11.1.2-channel virtual surround system built in.

Full specs, pricing and availability haven't been released yet but the new evo 97W7 looks like it's going to be something special — and that OLED panel will surely make its way into other LG TVs. It looks like 2027's going to be a good year for TV buyers with big rooms to fill and big budgets to spend.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thinking of buying a new TV?

Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.