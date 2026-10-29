Are you waiting for Black Friday before picking up a brand new TV this year? Well, you might not need to, as this five-star-rated model — and our pick for the best TV you can buy this year in the TechRadar awards – is already down to a record-low price before the sales are even fully underway. Yep, the LG C6 65-inch OLED TV is now at Amazon for £1,699 (was £1,899).

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If the 65-inch model is too large for your room or outside of your budget, several other sizes of this top-rated TV are also reduced to record-low prices right now. Amazon has the 42-inch LG C6 for £899 (was £999), the 48-inch LG C6 for £999 (was £1,099), and the 55-inch LG C6 for £1,199 (was £1,399).

Whichever one you choose, you can be confident that you're getting the strongest all-around display for most people, according to our testing. The C6 is a top-tier OLED TV for streaming your favourite shows, watching 4K movies, enjoying fast-paced sports, or playing the latest games — especially something like GTA 6.

One big question remains: will the price go lower as we get closer to Black Friday? Of course, we can never know for sure, but I would be surprised if the C6 gets any cheaper than this over the next few weeks. Maybe by a small amount of about £50 tops, but Black Friday deals usually stick around the same price for a longer time these days, so personally, I would be happy to buy now if you don't want to wait.

LG C6 record-low price at Amazon

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Amazon LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colours and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. This is a record-low price for the top-tier TV and an early standout deal from this year's Black Friday sales. Smaller models from 42 inches also now start at £899.

Want to read up more on this TV before hitting the buy button? Then you can check out our five-star review of the LG C6. The brand has been leading the way in the world of OLED TVs for many years, and we concluded that this latest model is "a worthy successor to, and upgrade over, the LG C5."

Our expert tester has praise for basically every part of the C6, saying that it offers fantastic picture quality, with superior brightness and excellent contrast, a modern processor to refine images, brilliant motion smoothing that makes fast-paced sports and games great to watch, and surprisingly strong built-in sound. It'll be worth investing in a soundbar eventually, though, for the best experience.

The C6 is also one of the best options if you're hunting for a new gaming TV to prepare for GTA 6. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports and a full suite of premium gaming features, such as support for 4K resolution at 165Hz, giving you a smooth and responsive experience when playing the latest games on current-gen consoles.