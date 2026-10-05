Thinking about upgrading your gaming TV in time for GTA 6? While there are tons of great options, you can't really go wrong with LG's OLEDs — and I've found some great deals ahead of Prime Day.

If you're in the US, you can pick up the LG B6 48-inch for $699.99 (was $1,199.99) at Best Buy. A perfect-sized TV for bedroom gaming, the B6 is packing everything you need for the best gaming experience.

If you're in the UK, today's LG B6 deals aren't as good, but the excellent LG C5 48-inch is available for £799 at Crampton & Moore. This is a great price for what was easily one of 2025's best TVs.

Today's best 48-inch gaming OLED TV deals

LG 48" B6 OLED 4K TV (2026): was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B6 is a brilliant OLED TV, delivering colorful, contrast-rich picture quality along with full gaming features and an intuitive smart TV platform. The 48-inch model is down to $699.99 at Best Buy, which is an excellent price if you're looking for a bedroom-sized TV or gaming display.

LG C5 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2025) : was £999 now £799 at Crampton and Moore One of 2025's very best TVs, the LG C5 is the total package. Showcasing awesome picture quality and carrying every feature you could need, especially for gaming, the C5 is a tough TV to beat in terms of value. While stock of the C5 continues to thin out, the 48-inch model is still available at Crampton & Moore for a superb price of £799.

Top-notch gaming OLEDs

Image 1 of 2 The LG B6 is a fantastic gaming TV (Image credit: Future) The LG C5 delivers on all areas of gaming (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

LG's OLEDs are among the best gaming TVs each year, as each model comes packed with all the features you could need.

While the LG B6 may be the entry-level model in the 2026 LG OLED lineup, it still offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, which support 4K 120Hz, full VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM. With a measured 8.9ms input lag time, performance on the B6 is excellent. While playing Battlefield V, I found the B6's response times to be razor-sharp, delivering smooth performance that never faltered, even in intense shootouts as I tried to dodge enemy fire.

The B6 is brighter than its predecessor, the B5, offering roughly 150 nits more peak brightness. This means HDR highlights have more punch, resulting in richer picture quality. Colors are vibrant, black tones are inky and contrast is strong: the B6 delivers a great picture that's perfect for movies and games.

The LG C5 may be one of last year's models, and while this year's LG C6 is an improvement, the C5 is still a fantastic TV, especially for gaming. It too has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 144Hz, full VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, and its measured 9.2ms input lag time mean performance is smooth. Again while playing Battlefield V, the C6 did a phenomenal job handling fast-paced action as I tried to navigate chaotic battles.

The C5 also has brilliant picture quality ideal for movies and gaming. Colors really pop on screen, detail is refined with 3D-like textures, it offers rich contrast with dazzling bright tones and deep dark tones and it has razor-sharp motion handling.