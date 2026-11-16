Here's something you may or may not know: in August of this year, Bose launched a new pair of the original noise-canceling QuietComfort cans, with modern-classic looks plus new limited-edition 'Eucalyptus Green' and 'Dewdrop Mint' colorways.

And it is these Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) that are now at Amazon for just $199 (was $359) — that's a new record-low price.

To clarify, earlier this month these new headphones very briefly dropped to $219 and then back to their August MSRP — which makes sense because this is Bose, and these cans are literally three months old — but this is a new and never-before-seen low asking fee.

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At the same time as this (frankly, hugely surprising) offer, the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones are at Amazon for $169 (was $359). I'd pay for the upgraded model personally, for the colorways alone. That said, the upgraded innards (two-way USB-C audio, better ANC, and Bose Immersive Audio) have got to be worth the extra $30.

However, the older set is is also seeing a return to a record-low price and it's arguably an even better deal, should your budget be a little stretched right now.

Today's best Bose headphone deals

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones — and yes, the limited edition greens are in the deal (as is a lovely 'Hazelnut Taupe' finish). These continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, while also offering a comfortable fit and all-day battery life. Although they were a harder sell at full price, this massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them a much better buy if you want some affordable premium over-ear headphones.

Save 53% ($190) Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a budget price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life for an all-new lowest-ever price.

We scored the new model four stars in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review.

While they came with a strong recommendation for the impressive sound, snug fit and good noise cancellation, we suggested it was best to wait for a price cut. Now that there's $160 off for Black Friday, the value for money is undeniable.

My colleague James has used a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones for years, and he's quite sure they're some of the best cans he's ever owned. At this money, it seems silly not to go for them — and there's no guarantee this 45%-off deal will last…