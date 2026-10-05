I've tested more sets of headphones than I can even count during my time here at TechRadar, but Sony's most premium cans ever are true stand-outs. Be it their incredibly expansive sound, stellar look, or capable ANC, these headphones really have it all… but one thing has held me back from recommending them more regularly: their steep asking price. Thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days offer, though, the Sony 1000X The Collexion can be yours for $598 (was $649.99) at Amazon US and just £474 (was £549) at Amazon UK. As a result, I think they're well and truly worth snapping up if you're looking for premium headphones.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

I like to think of The Collexion as Sony's answer to Apple's AirPods Max 2. They go all in on a spacious, immersive soundstage that affords every element in a track plenty of breathing space, but the headphones are also immensely stylish and feature-rich. Android users who can't get the iOS-specific features from Apple's cans should seriously consider these. They have a highly customizable EQ, LDAC and DSEE Ultimate for higher-quality Bluetooth listening, and class-leading touch controls — things that Apple's cans skip on entirely.

There's even more to love about The Collexion, and I'll delve a bit deeper down below. However, the bottom line is that these are an excellent pair of headphones, and now, at their lowest-ever price, they're all too easy for me to recommend. So, make sure to scroll down for the best deals and more details on the Sony 1000X The Collexion.

Today's best Sony 1000X The Collexion deal in the US

Save $51.99 Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $598 at Amazon With impeccable, immersive audio, an excellent standard of build, and a seemingly endless suite of features, the Sony 1000X The Collexion stand as a fantastic set of over-ear headphones in a highly competitive market. I was hesitant to recommend them regularly in the past due to their steep asking price, but with this deal, I think they're well-worth snapping up. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Sony 1000X The Collexion deal in the UK

Save £75 Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £474 at Amazon I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set. Now, you can net £75 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone that wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. Read more Read less ▼

When I reviewed the Sony 1000X The Collexion earlier in 2026, they impressed me in a few key areas. Of course, sound is one of them. I've already spoken about their expansiveness, but they also offer excellent balance across the frequency range, with impactful and dynamic bass output, rich and intricate mids, and expressive treble. If you have LDAC switched on for higher-res streaming — or if you're using a wired connection — The Collexion can also unearth some of the finest details in your favorite tracks, resulting in a highly insightful, engaging listening experience.

Something else that impressed me was their active noise cancellation. Although these headphones have a relatively relaxed fit, they still crush external sounds to impressive effect, and whether I was using them on public transport or just while working in the office, they kept me focused on my tunes with ease. There's also a transparency mode if you want to be more aware of your surroundings, something that you can trigger by placing your hand over the right earcup, or with a simple button press.

I also absolutely loved the look and feel of the Sony 1000X The Collexion. Thy have a much sleeker look than the aforementioned XM6, with gorgeous metal details, a faux-leather exterior, and plush earcups. These headphones are some of the most, if not the most, comfortable I've ever used, and I had no problems using them for hours on end without stopping.

Even with this discount, they're still expensive, sure. But for the all-round quality you get in return, I think they're well worth the investment. If you're looking for some cheaper Sony headphones, though, I've got you covered with a few extra deals in the US and UK — head on down for more details.

More Sony headphones Prime Day deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $248 now $198 at Amazon Sony's previous-gen flagship headphones are down to an incredible low price, and they're all too easy to recommend. With energetic, bass-heavy sound, a classy design, and excellent ANC, they're an absolute steal at under $200. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH520: was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon Prefer on-ears? Then it's good news. The Sony WH-CH520 are available right now for less than $35, which is an unbelievable price for the quality you get here. With clear, balanced audio, customizable sound, and 50 hours of battery life, you simply can't go wrong with these. Read more Read less ▼

More Sony headphones Prime Day deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £279 now £192.12 at Amazon They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, you're looking at an unbeatable value for money option. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £29.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of on-ears, then I'd highly recommend scooping up the Sony WH-CH520 right now. For under £30, the quality you get in return is astonishing. With clean, balanced sound, 50 hours of battery life, and excellent in-app controls, there's just so much to love. Read more Read less ▼

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