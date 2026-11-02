I've used a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones for years, and they remain some of the best cans I've ever owned. The manufacturer just released a new pair in the last few months, promising the same excellent audio quality, strong noise cancellation, and comfortable fit in a whole new package. These Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) are now at Amazon for $219 (was $359) — that's a record-low price.

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At the same time as this offer, the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones are at Amazon for $169 (was $359). Personally, I'd pay for the upgraded model if possible, but this is also a record-low price and arguably an even better deal if you're on a tighter budget.

Today's best Bose headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $219 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones. These continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, while also offering a comfortable fit and all-day battery life. Although they were a harder sell at full price, this $140 discount for Black Friday makes them a much better buy if you want some affordable premium over-ear headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a budget price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life for an all-new lowest-ever price.

We scored the new model four stars in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review. While they came with a strong recommendation for the impressive sound, snug fit and good noise cancellation, we suggested it was best to wait for a price cut. Now that there's $140 off for Black Friday, the value for money is undeniable.