The new and four-star-rated Bose QuietComfort Headphones are already down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Plus, the original model has never been cheaper too
I've used a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones for years, and they remain some of the best cans I've ever owned. The manufacturer just released a new pair in the last few months, promising the same excellent audio quality, strong noise cancellation, and comfortable fit in a whole new package. These Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) are now at Amazon for $219 (was $359) — that's a record-low price.
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At the same time as this offer, the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones are at Amazon for $169 (was $359). Personally, I'd pay for the upgraded model if possible, but this is also a record-low price and arguably an even better deal if you're on a tighter budget.
Today's best Bose headphone deals
This is a record-low price for the new version of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones. These continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, while also offering a comfortable fit and all-day battery life. Although they were a harder sell at full price, this $140 discount for Black Friday makes them a much better buy if you want some affordable premium over-ear headphones.
The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a budget price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life for an all-new lowest-ever price.
We scored the new model four stars in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review. While they came with a strong recommendation for the impressive sound, snug fit and good noise cancellation, we suggested it was best to wait for a price cut. Now that there's $140 off for Black Friday, the value for money is undeniable.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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